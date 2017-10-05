PHUKET: The Phuket Public Relations Department are inviting all to join in on a government-organised event where ceremonies and performances in memoriam of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be held the Saphan Hin Mining Monument in Phuket Town on Oct 13 and the evening of Oct 14.

Thursday 5 October 2017, 04:49PM

People gather at Saphan Hin last year following the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Photo: Udom ‘Tao’ Jampathin

“Everyone is allowed to join the various events and musical and theatrical performances that will take place at the Saphan Hin Mining Monument on Friday (Oct 13) and Saturday (Oct 14) in the evening,” said event organiser Mr Lertpong Tansowat.

“The events will honour and remember our late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” he said.

“There will certainly be many other events happening around the island organised by the private sector, however, this event is the only one organised by Phuket PR Department,” he added.

Next Friday (Oct 13) starting at 7am there will be a alms giving ceremony where food will be given to monks, said Mr Lertpong.

“At 3pm, there will be an exhibition on Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn from the Peranakan Association of Phuket,” he explained.

“At 5pm, there will be a theatrical performance entitled ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ by a group from Phuket Rajabhat University named ‘I was born to be number one’.

“Then, at 6:35pm, there will be a light and sound show entitled ‘King, you are inscribed in the heart of Thailand forever’.”

Mr Lertpong said that on Saturday (Oct 14), some of the same performances will take place in the evening, however, with additions.

“At 5pm the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command’s Orchestra will play Royal Music. At 5:35pm, the ‘I was born in the reign of King Rama IX’ theatrical performance will be re-shown.

“Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong will arrive at 6:45pm, which will be followed by the Mayor of Phuket Town Somjai Suwansupana giving a welcome speech. They will open the event together,” he said.

“At 7.15pm , a man named Mr Narong Hongyok will talk about the time he met the late King and tell how the meeting deeply moved him.

“Then at 7:45pm, a band named ‘Eid Footpath’ will play their original song to honour the late King.”

Mr Lertpong concluded that from 8:30pm onwards there will be various shows, including a light, sound and 3D mapping show, musical performances by a runner up from The Voice Kid Thailand, and a Talk Show by well-known Jitakorn ‘Pu’ Bussaba.

At 10:30pm the event will conclude with the singing of the Thai national anthem, said Mr Lertpong.