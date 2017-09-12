MARATHON: Phuket province in cooperation with Move Asia, a world-class event organiser, and Yoshimoto Entertainment (Thailand) is to enhance its newly-gained reputation as one of Asia’s sporting cities by holding the inaugural “Phukethon 2017”, a marathon festival where runners from across the world can challenge their limits in three historical routes “The Cape-The Bay-The Old Town” and have a chance to prove themselves by conquering Promthep Cape.

Tuesday 12 September 2017, 10:01AM

From left: Virat Patee, Director of Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket Office; Siwaporn Chuasawat, Phuket Vice Governor; Anchalee

The event , to be held from December 8-10 at Saphan Hin Park will also incorporate a Running Expo, Food & Music Festival and fun activities. TV stars led by Khemmanit “Pancake” Jamikorn and Yossavadee “Yo” Hassadeevichit will also feature in what is expected to be a large gathering of high-profile athletes from Thailand and abroad.

On September 5, at Promthep Cape, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Lt Col Ruj Saeng-udom, the Sports Authority of Thailand Deputy Governor, Riduwan Matni Managing Director Move Asia Co ltd and Boonperm Intanapasat Race Director of Move Asia Co Ltd attended the Phukethon 2017 Official Press Conference along with Ekarat Jenkijjaroenchai Marketing Communication Department Officer of A.P. Honda Co Ltd, Nattisiri Chontisirisin Marketing Department Manager of Sponsor Electrolyte Beverage, which attracted a large group of Thai and foreign media.

As the host city, Gov Norraphat commented on the province’s readiness to welcome marathoners from across the world.

“Phuket hopes to become one of Asia’s leading sporting cities under the government’s policy. Therefore, we co-operated with all parties in hosting Phukethon 2017, a running tourism festival held under the “Longer Stay At Sports Day” concept.

“Phuket is a renowned resort city with rich heritage so marathoners can take part in the race and enjoy travelling at the same time, meaning they can spend more time in our country than any other running events. That would inject massive money into the province’s economy from the participants’ spending over three days at least,” he said.

“The start and finish point of Phukethon 2017 will be at Saphan Hin, an old public park where runners will have a chance to watch the sunrise together amid fresh air and sea breeze. There are three routes for participants to choose to test themselves;

1.The Cape (full marathon 42.195km) is the most challenging route because the athletes have to run up slopes ranging between 20 and 25 degrees. The highlight is the halfway U-turn point as the runners need to run uphill from Rawai Beach to Promthep Cape, a famed viewing spot situated 200 metres above sea level, before heading to the Suriyadech Circle in the heart of Phuket City. Choosing this route, marathoners should have good preparation in order to prove themselves on the paradise island.

2.The Bay (half marathon 21.1km), marathoners who choose this route will return at Makham Bay. They will take in the Deep Sea Port, Makham Bay view point overlooking the emerald green sea and panoramic views of Cape Panwa.

3.The Old Town(mini marathon 10km), runners choosing this route can savour the charm of Phuket’s old city which has a history of more than 114 years. They can see many historical places including the Sino-Portuguese architecture first built in 1903, Surin Circle Clock Tower, one of the province’s landmarks, the Standard Chartered Bank branch, the first ever bank to be built in the Kingdom back in 1907 and Thalang Rd which is studded with shops and restaurants.

“More importantly, Phuket will announce December 10 as a “car-free” day in order to support and facilitate the hosting of the marathon. All the roads in the city will be closed for six hours”, Gov Norrophat added.

In addition to the marathon events, as this is a running festival, there will be many more special activities for participants to enjoy such as “Colour Fun Run” (5/2/1km) to be staged by Thanyapura, and “Jelly Fish Beach Run” in which runners can enjoy running on Nai Harn Beach and watch giant wind turbines, the province’s newest tourist attraction.

There will also be more than 100 booths at the Running Expo running between December 8 and 10 led by REV Runners, the distributors of top running brands including Asics, Under Amour, Altera, On, HOKA, Saucony, la sportiva, Vibram and other apparels.

The Musical & Food Festival will also be held under the “Fisherman Village” concept, where runners can carb load amid nice music prior to the race.

“All this has happened as a result of a collaboration between the government and private sector; the Sports Authority of Thailand, Phuket province, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Phuket Municipality, Rawai Sub-district Municipality, Vichit Sub-district Municipality, Chalong Sub-district Municipality, Phuket Rajabhat University, Phuket Public Heath Office, Phuket Provincial Police Station, Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office, Phuket Tourism Industry Council and Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, in an effort to attract more tourists to Phuket,” said Norraphat.

Lt Col Ruj Saeng-udom, the Sports Authority of Thailand’s Deputy Governor, said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Sports Authority of Thailand have great pleasure in playing a part in supporting Phukethon 2017, which would be a model in developing Thailand’s sports industry by using mass sport to create a big event like this to welcome runners from around the world.

“Running marathons is now very popular among foreign tourists around the world and Thai people. This running festival will elevate our tourism and attract a new group of tourists to Phuket and the country.

“Foreign tourists will come and spend money in our country, which will in turn boost the economy in accordance to the government’s sports tourism policy. It is believed that a lot of athletes will come here along with their families, which will generate a massive flow of money into the economy during the event.

“The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), the Asian Athletics Association (AAA) and the Athletics Association of Thailand (AAT) have already certified the routes of Phukethon 2017. We also had the guy who measured the distance of the route at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil to measure each of our routes.

“All these factors will guarantee that the country and Phuket are ready to become the city of international sport events. This will make both foreign athletes and tourists confident to come to Phuket in accordance to the province’s sport tourism policy.”

Boonperm Intanapasat, race director of Move Asia Co Ltd, gave more details of the event.

“We expect to welcome not less than 10,000 runners at the Phukethon 2017. To attract and welcome more local athletes to participate in Phukethon, we are offering special tickets, which are almost 50% cheaper, for runners from the 14 southern provinces. Currently, more than 3,000 athletes from running associations in the Southern region have already confirmed their participation.

“Besides, we’ve secured partnerships with other running events in Asia such as the Okinawa Marathon in Japan by collaborating with Yoshimoto Entertainment (Thailand) Co Ltd and the Beijing Marathon in China in order to exchange runners.

“This shows that we have received recognition on an international stage. So, we hope to welcome no less than 1,000 runners from Asian countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia as well as the elite athletes from more than 20 countries across the world.

“More importantly, TV stars and the country’s famous runners have already signed up for their participation in the event ., these include Khemmanit “Pancake” Jamikorn, Yossavadee “Yo” Hassadeevichit, “Beyond” running group, former national marathon runner Sathavorn “Kru Din” Chanphongsri, the administrator of the popular “42.195 We go running marathon together” Facebook page Itthipol “Pok” Samutthong, and Narong Thiammek from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, who will lead senior runners in the event.

“They will all come together to create history and to demonstrate Phuket’s potential as world-class tourist destination.”

With the cooperation of Yoshimoto Entertainment (Thailand) Co Ltd, Phukethon 2017 will be broadcast via many famous Japanese TV channels such as Fuji TV, NHK and many other leading channels.

The prize money for winners in each category: Full marathon (42.195km) overall 1st-5th (B30,000/B15,000/B10,000/B7,000/B4,000) - Thai-only 1st-5th (B10,000/B7,000/B5,000/B3,000/B2,000), half marathon (21.1km) overall 1st-5th (B15,000/B10,000/B7,000/B5,000/B3,000) - Thai-only 1st-5th (B7,000/B5,000/B3,000/B2,000/B1,000), mini-marathon (10km) Thai-only 1st-3rd (B5,000/B3,000/B2,000).

The top three finishers in each category will receive special trophies with a design based on green turtles, while those who cross the line in the marathon and half marathon classes get a “finisher” shirt from Compressport.

Special promotion for “Early Bird”; Register and make payment before September 15, Marathon (42.195km): foreigner B3,000/90US$ (normal fee B3,500/105US$) expat B1,600 (normal fee B2,000) Thai B1,200 (normal fee Bt,500) 14 southern provinces B700 (normal fee B800); Half marathon (21.1km), foreigner B2,300/70US$ (normal fee B2,800/85US$), expat B1,200 (normal fee B1,500), Thai B950 (normal fee B1,200), 14 southern provinces B500 (normal fee B600); Mini-marathon (10km), foreigner B1,200/70US$ (normal fee B1,500/45US$), expat B800 (normal fee B1,000), Thai B550 (normal fee B700), 14 southern provinces B350 (normal fee B400); Colour Fun Run, 5km B550 (normal fee B650), 2km B450 (normal fee B550), 1km B350 (normal fee B450), Jelly Beach Run 5km B500 one price for everyone.

Registration can be made from now until November 10 via http://event.runlah.com/events/c/pkt17 and http://www.gotorace.com/event/phukethon-2017 or apply in person at Phukethon office (situated behind the Sports Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office) tel 080-214-6950, 080-287-6515 or Khaimook Andaman Association tel 086-689-8082. For more information, please visit website, www.phukethon.com and Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Phukethon.

**Thai nationals who have their residence on their ID cards in one of the 14 southern provinces as followed: Krabi, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phang Nga, Phatthalung, Phuket, Yala, Ranong, Songkhla, Satun and Surat Thani.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of this event.