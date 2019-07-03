BANGALORE: The 49th Skål Asia Congress, with representatives from the professional tourism and hospitality organisation Skål International, will be held in Phuket from June 25-28, 2020.

tourism

By Andrew J Wood

Wednesday 3 July 2019, 09:58AM

In front of 300 delegates a spectacular flag parade was followed by a dazzling cultural performance and the traditional lamp lighting ceremony signifying the opening of the congress. Photo Andrew J Wood

During his opening address acting Asia Area President Jano Mouawad announced that membership in Asia continues to grow with 2,525 members today and new clubs are formed. Photo: Andrew J Wood

The news was confirmed this week at the 48th Skål Asia Congress in India, officially opened by Skål International President Lavonne Wittman and local tourism dignitaries.

The 48th Skål Asia Congress took place in what is often referred to as India’s IT city – Bangalore – from last Thursday through Sunday (June 27-30), with the Taj MG Road Hotel as the event’s headquarters.

President Lavonne said, “I am honoured to be part of your congress and proud to be your President. My Presidential theme for this year is strength through collaboration.

“Are you interested or committed to enjoy this journey with me?

“Building a strong organisation that is focused on collaboration is a key element for success. A team that works together, has a strong shared vision and continually searches for ways to improve and adds to the success,” President Lavonne commented.

In front of 300 delegates a spectacular flag parade was followed by a dazzling cultural performance and the traditional lamp lighting ceremony signifying the opening of the congress.

Skål Asia with over 2,500 members in 43 Clubs, 28 grouped in five national committees and 15 affiliated, the Skål Asian Area is the most diverse Area in the world of Skål, reaching from Guam in the Pacific Ocean more than 10,000km to Mauritius in the Indian Ocean with clubs in 19 countries in between.

During his opening address, acting Asia Area President Jano Mouawad announced that membership in Asia continues to grow with 2,525 members today and new clubs are formed.

President Jano went on to thank congress organiser and President of Skal Bangalore, Manoj Matthews, for a job well done.

Following elections at the congress, a new Skål Asia Executive Committee was elected for a two-year term, as follows:

SKÅL ASIA EXCO 2019-21