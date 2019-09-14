THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket to host “1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019”

Phuket to host “1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019”

PHUKET: The “1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019” will be held on Patong Beach between Sept 30 and Oct 4, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 September 2019, 03:58PM

Pencak silat is a form of Indonesian martial arts that’s included in the Southeast Asian Games and other region-wide competitions. Photo: PR Dept

The “1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019” will be held on Patong Beach between Sept 30 and Oct 4, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana announced at a press conference. Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong made the announcement at a recent press conference at Baansainamyen School where he was joined by President of the Pancak Silat Association of Thailand Panu Uthairat, Secretary of the Pancak Silat Association of Thailand Jongrak Khiuwkaew, Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup and Patong Police.

President Panu said he was “honoured” that Thailand had been chosen by the International Association of Pencak Silat (PERSILAT) to host the competition.

Pencak silat is a form of Indonesian martial arts that’s included in the Southeast Asian Games and other region-wide competitions. While Thailand has hosted regional indoor Pancak Silat competitions – in Hat Yai, Songkhla, Chiang Rai and Phuket – this will be the first time the martial arts have been displayed outdoors on Thailand’s beaches.

Previous competitions have been successful, with skilled competitors travelling from across the world to compete. Organisers anticipate that the“1st World Beach Pencak Silat Championship 2019” will attract competitors from over 35 countries, eager to win one of the 25 gold medals on offer.

There will be 11 male Tanding tournaments, eight female Tanding tournaments, three male Tunggal tournaments and three female Tunggal tournaments. Competitors will be permitted to wear protective glasses to prevent sand getting into their eyes.

The competition is also expected to promote tourism, support local business and use pencak silat as a bridge to connect Phuket with other parts of the world.

 

 

