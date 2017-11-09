PHUKET: The Director of the Sports Authority Thailand’s Phuket office Mr Virat Patee has today (Nov 9) confirmed that Phuket is to gain multi-purpose sports complex, which will be built in Mai Khao using a budget of over B1 billion.

At 9am yesterday (Nov 9), Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, Mr Kasempoom Wirasamai of the Phuket Treasury department, Thalang district attorney Mr Adul Chutong, Phuket PR Department chief Ms Butsaya Jaipiem, Mr Virat, the Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Ms Kanokrittika Kritwoottigon, and Phuket Public Works and Town & Country Planning representatives visited a 150 rai plot of land in Mai Khao, Thalang which will be turned into the said sports complex.

“The complex will not only be a sports complex, it will also incorporate an international convention and exhibition centre,” said Governor Norraphat.

The Governor has already ordered relevant government agencies to install a fence around the land to prevent encroachment and frequent dumping of rubbish.

“Mai Khao Municipality will be responsible for maintaining the cleanliness of the area as there are a large number of persons polluting the land with rubbish,” he said.

“We must fence off of the site quickly,” he added.

The Phuket Strategies Office and Phuket office of Sports Authority Thailand (SAT) were delegated responsibility to conduct the request and maintenance of the budget for the project as soon as possible.

According to Mr Virat, the project budget has not yet been finalised, however, he said that it will surpass the B1bn mark, totaling “more than the previous budget for this project from eight years ago” which never came to fruition.

“The budget will be very high because it will feature additional facilities for many sports. It will have rental rooms, a conference room, football field, tennis courts, and a practice golf course,” he said.

The original designs from eight years ago will still be used for the new project, but there will be additions, Mr Virat explained.

“Currently all we have is a figure of an old budget from eight years ago. I will have to have a meeting next week to recalculate the project, but it will be more,” he said.

“Next week, we should have the real figure,” he added.

“It will definitely be over B1bn. That is all I know. I cannot give an approximate, please wait until next week.”

When asked about the issue of constructing on mangrove forests that are on the land, Mr Wirat said, “I am not sure about this. You will have to ask the Governor.”