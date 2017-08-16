PHUKET: A gathering of Phuket’s expat community will come together at Wat Chalong on Monday (Aug 21) for the funeral of Chris Hill, who passed away on August 6.

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 09:18AM

The funeral for well-known Phuket expat Chris Hill will be held at Wat Chalong on Monday (Aug 21). Photo: Supplied

Mr Hill, who had lived in Phuket for nigh on two decades, was widely regarded as an “Old style English gentleman” and particularly well known for his wit and love of quizzes, pitting his broad education against others for fun.

Of note, the many expats who play in Rawai Pool League, and those of The White Hart, have expressed their sorrows for losing one of their dearest members, and expressed their dearest condolences to all who knew Mr Hill.

Those attending his funeral at Wat Chalong on Monday are asked to gather at midday for the commencement of the Christian service at about 12:15pm-12:30pm.

It is anticipated that this will last about 20 to 25 minutes. There will be a five- to 10-minute recess prior to a short Buddhist service.

After the services those attending will be invited to attend Kan Eang 2 Chalong for the wake to celebrate Chris’s life.

If anyone would like to say a few words outlining their memories of Chris, they will be given the opportunity during this celebration, said a notice announcement from friends.

As is befitting the man, the dress code for the service is casual.

People intending to attend the funeral and celebration of life are asked to register their attendance via the Facebook page “Chris Hill Funeral” (click here) so organisers can make appropriate arrangements.