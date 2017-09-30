PHUKET: Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort has appointed Edgar Toral Hernandez as Vice President, Business Development and Hotel Operations, reporting to directly President and CEO Philipp von Graf Hardenberg.

Saturday 30 September 2017, 12:52PM

Edgar Toral Hernandez, Vice President - Business Development & Hotel Operations.

A 20-year veteran with wide experience in hospitality, outsource services, healthcare and integrated wellness industries, Mr Toral will upkeep Thanyapura’s growth strategies across key core business divisions (Health & Wellness, Sports, Resort) and incorporate a new integrated vision on customer relations management, said a release issued this week.

“Edgar’s diverse background in the hospitality industry and the healthcare sector brings us more opportunities to fulfil changing demands of the health and wellness travel marketplace,” said Mr von Graf Hardenberg.

“This marks a crucial point in our company’s history when the Thanyapura Sports Hotel and Thanyapura Integrative Health Centre started its operations. Edgar will optimise revenue in these respective areas and lead us to growth,” he added.

Mr Toral initiated his Asian career working in various operational roles with Hilton International from 1994 to 2003. The various undertakings led him to grow into Director of Operations in first tier properties such as the Hilton Bangkok at Nai Lert Park and the Hilton Colombo in Sri Lanka.

His transition to healthcare was made in 2003 when he became the Division Director for Support Services and CRM (Hospitality) for Bumrungrad hospital in Bangkok. During his five-year tenure Mr Toral was appointed as CEO for Vitalife Co Ltd, a subsidiary division of Bumrungrad specialised in preventive and anti-ageing medicine.

Subsequently, Mr Toral worked for Sodexo Healthcare (Thailand) in the capacity of General Manager developing outsourcing support services solutions for the Bangkok Dusit Medical Group (BDMS) throughout the country.

In 2010, Mr. Toral joined Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and his portfolio covered business and facilities development, Strategic Marketing. His latest undertakings led him to develop a multi storey wellness and medical facility “Mediplex” at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre campus and latest he became the pre-opening CEO of a 190-bed first international branded hospital in the Maldives under a management agreement with RSDH,” Mr Toral.

“I am inspired to enhance Thanyapura’s brand and lifestyle integrated services through innovative product development and customer centric solutions.

Medical tourism will serve as a new platform to expand our network and contribute to Phuket’s distinctive environment,” he added.

Mr Toral completed a degree in Hotel and Tourism with Honours from Belgium’s ECSSAC Business School. He holds a Business Administration degree “E.S.” from Switzerland’s renowned hotel school of Geneva “Vieux Bois” with honours. Mr Toral was born in Ecuador but holds Belgium citizenship. He speaks four languages – English, French, Spanish and Italian – and has worked and lived in Latin America, Europe and Asia.