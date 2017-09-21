The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

PHUKET: Three Phuket taxi drivers have been issued an official warning and charged for assaulting a hotel security guard who prevented them from entering the resort’s grounds to pick up customers earlier today (Sept 21).

tourism, transport, violence, military, police,

Thursday 21 September 2017, 05:15PM

The three taxi drivers were charged with assault after they attacked a hotel security guard who prevented them from entering the resort's grounds. Image: Screengrab via Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the Royal Thai Army 25th Infantry Regiment
The three taxi drivers were charged with assault after they attacked a hotel security guard who prevented them from entering the resort's grounds. Image: Screengrab via Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the Royal Thai Army 25th Infantry Regiment

Soldiers from the Royal Thai Army’s 25th Infantry Regiment, based in Phuket, were called in to support police as they responded to the incident, at a high-end resort in Mai Khao at about 10:30am.

Col Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 25th Infantry Regiment, identified the drivers as Seksak Chanpakdee, Sathiti Srisamut and Lersak Chupak.

The Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) had been notified of the names all three taxi drivers so that the charges could be marked on their records, Col Santi told The Phuket News.

 

In the first of three videos of the incident obtained by The Phuket News a woman can be heard trying to calm down the drivers and asking, in Thai, “Can we talk about it?”

However, one of the taxi drivers responded, “There is nothing to f**king talk about. What the f**k. It’s too late for that.”

In second video, hotel staff tried to intervene to prevent the taxi drivers from continuing to punch the security guard in the face, to which one taxi driver said, “I’m not scared of you.” The other moved in from the side and punched the security guard in the head while he was not looking.

Col Santi told The Phuket News, “I went to the resort with officers from the Thachatchai Police and the Chief of the Phuket Land Transportation Office [Banyat Kantha].

“We identified the drivers as Seksak Chanpakdee, Sathiti Srisamut and Lersak Chupak, who said that the reason for the fight was that they were not happy that the security guard had stopped them from going inside the resort to pick up passengers.

“They were angry, they [said they] pushed the security guard at the front of hotel,” he added.

However, the video shows their behaviour was much more violent than just pushing.

“Thachatchai Police have charged them for causing harm to other people, and Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha has issued them an official warning that this behaviour must not happen again, otherwise they might have their commercial driver’s licences revoked.

“And we are checking the backgrounds of all three drivers to see if they are wanted for any other crimes,” Col Santi added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

More twists unfold in Phuket’s Amy Jacobs arrest

The charge would appear to be "possession" rather than "ownership", I doubt whoever sold them gave a receipt :-) Again, what a ...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

It is simple, people from European countries are done with Phuket. They anyway never went to the chinese shops the authorities attack so fiercely thi...(Read More)

Silpakorn varsity panel probes sex act hazing claims

Sadly you will find those stupid rituals in many campuses around the world!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

They should go to the bars in Patong and seize all the bottles of beer, my ex neighbour goes there and he says they are 200b for a bottle of Chang, if...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

What is 'overpriced' on Phuket? Tuk tuks? Yes. What they do to end that? Nothing. Taxis? Yes. With face towels over the taxi meter. What the...(Read More)

Patong Beach operators to curb infant parasail rides

Nice photo. Where in the world you see 3 persons hanging below a parasail chute? Answer: In Patong! Patong, where the Mayor is doing her very best t...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver comes unstuck as tourist passes fake B500 banknote

Converting a 50 thb banknote into a fake 500 thb banknote is a funny joke. Both banknotes are so different from each other, that a receiver must be v...(Read More)

Silpakorn varsity panel probes sex act hazing claims

Where did these disgusting rituals take place? On student campus? If so, than Rector, Deans and Teachers have to explain themselves. It is impossib...(Read More)

'Ofo' launches bike sharing in Phuket Town

Great initiative! Now the next 1000 bikes to Patong!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Good start fore the Police in Phuket and continue with the great work, so maybe the Scandinavian Tourist like Sweden Denmark, Norway and Finland comin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.