PHUKET: A Phuket taxi driver has posted a warning for people to beware fake banknotes after a tourist got away with handing him a B50 banknote washed with a purple tint and with extra zeros literally glued on it to present it as a B500 note.

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 11:03AM

The driver, who did not want to be named, posted photos of the notes on Facebook yesterday (Sept 19) under the name “คนข้างเคียง เดือนสิบสอง” (“Person close to you – month 12”).

“Staff at my office showed me this, this morning,” he wrote. “The money was from a taxi driver who was handed this from a tourist on Monday night (Sept 18).

“We are not sure if it was the tourist created this banknote alone or if someone else handed it to (him/her) without realizing it,” the driver added.

“I posted this to warn other taxi drivers to be aware of fake banknotes from their passengers in the nighttime. Please be careful to check banknotes.” he wrote.

Meanwhile, new banknotes commemorating the life and achievements of King Bhumibol Adulyaej are available from banks across the country today (Sept 20).

The new banknotes show King Bhumibol during various stages of his life, and as such feature images of King Bhumibol’s face when he was young, compared with the standard notes currently in circulation which feature images of King Bhumibol’s face only in his later years.

As announced by the Bank of Thailand in announcing the new banknotes in July, the colours, sizes and the portraits on the front side of commemorative banknotes are identical to the 16th series banknotes.

The main element on the reverse side of each denomination depicts the acquainted portrait of King Bhumibol Adulyadej along with the images reflecting the stories over his lifetime as follows:

• B20: The early life of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

• B50: King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s royal ceremonies and duties during the early time of his accession to the throne.

• B100: King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s kindness through royal duties in rural areas.

• B500: King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s wisdom and talents reflected through royal projects.

• B1,000: The late reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the beloved King of Thai people.