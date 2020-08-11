Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the revised itinerary for the festival at a press conference held at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 10).
Present for the announcement were tourism and business officials as well as officers from local administration offices involved in organising the event.
“Phuket is full of beautiful nature and rich with delicious dishes, especially seafood. At the festival, people will have the chance to buy fresh and inexpensive seafood, agricultural goods as well as ready-to-eat food and unique local dishes,” V/Gov Phichet explained.
“The festival is to be held with the hope of stimulating the local economy and generating income for local businesses under the theme ‘Think fresh seafood, think Phuket’, V/Gov Phichet said.
“I want to invite people from all provinces to travel to Phuket and enjoy fresh seafoods and local foods in the festival,” he added.
The festival will be held at the following locations as follows:
- Aug 15-17 at Saphan Hin park
- Aug 22-23 at Rawai pier in Rawai
- Aug 29-30 at Loma park in Patong
- Sept 5-6 at Phalai pier in Chalong
- Sept 12-13 at Queen Sirikit’s park in the Phuket Old Town.
- Sept 19-20 at Laguna Grove in Cherng Talay.
