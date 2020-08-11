‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event gets last-minute rejig

PHUKET: The ‘Phuket Tastival & Seafood Gastronomy’ event will be held in Karon instead of Chalong and Cherng Talay has been added as an extra venue for the ‘rolling’ festival to be held in Phuket over six consecutive weekends, starting this Saturday (Aug 15).

tourism

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 August 2020, 04:33PM

Many local Phuket dishes will be available at the festival, to be held over six consecutive weekends, starting this Saturday (Aug 15). Photo: NNT

The revised itinerary for the festival was announced just yesterday (Aug 10). Photo: NNT

Phuket Vice Governor Phichet Panaphong announced the revised itinerary for the festival at a press conference held at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town yesterday (Aug 10).

Present for the announcement were tourism and business officials as well as officers from local administration offices involved in organising the event.

“Phuket is full of beautiful nature and rich with delicious dishes, especially seafood. At the festival, people will have the chance to buy fresh and inexpensive seafood, agricultural goods as well as ready-to-eat food and unique local dishes,” V/Gov Phichet explained.

“The festival is to be held with the hope of stimulating the local economy and generating income for local businesses under the theme ‘Think fresh seafood, think Phuket’, V/Gov Phichet said.

“I want to invite people from all provinces to travel to Phuket and enjoy fresh seafoods and local foods in the festival,” he added.

The festival will be held at the following locations as follows: