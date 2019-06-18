Phuket Sundowners - July 2019

Start From: Friday 12 July 2019, 05:00PM to Friday 12 July 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Joint Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham. This will be an opportunity for the Phuket business community to meet the new Australian Ambassador to Thailand, H.E. Mr. Allan McKinnon, who will be in attendance. Plus say farewell to Mr. Craig Ferguson as the Member Briefing will feature a personal interview with the outgoing Australian Consul-General to Phuket. Time: 17.00 - 21.00 (Last drink served at 20.30). Cost: Baht 500 for AustCham members, partner Chambers' members, and Australian Alumni Members. Baht 900 for non-members.