The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 kicks off this month

The annual Phuket Street Food Festival will be held this month over September 16-17 with the dual aims of showcasing the island’s Unesco-listed cuisine and promoting “green-season” tourism.

The Phuket News

Sunday 10 September 2017, 02:00PM

As well as upholding Phuket Town’s title of “Gastronomy City” as bestowed by Unesco in 2015, leading Phuket to join the ranks of 18 other cities around the world so recognised, the event will also support the important MICE tourism industry.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, speaking on the importance of the festival, said, “Phuket has many good things to show the world. Phuket is a tourism destination with many beautiful beaches. Phuket is also famous for it’s unique food culture and traditions.

“Phuket is a place that through the combination of Thai, Baba, Peranakan and many other religious and cultural traditions has created many unique local dishes that can only be found in Phuket. For this reason, Unesco has continued to recognise us as a ‘Gastronomy City’.

“In September each year, many of the hotels and resorts in Phuket promote special discounts to welcome tourist during the ‘green season’. The Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 is focusing on local food, healthy food, seafood, creative food and rare food from restaurants across Phuket.

More than 50 food and beverage booths and food trucks will gather together for both Thai and foreign tourists to try our delicious local food,” Gov Norraphat added.

C and C Marine

Ms Kanokkitthika Krittawutthikorn director of TAT Phuket said, “We hope that the Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 will attract more tourists, both Thai and foreign, who like food, and of course, taking pictures of food for sharing on social media.

This festival will create more food awareness of the variety of local dishes and ingredients and offer a new attraction for food-loving tourists in Phuket,” Ms Kanokkitthika added.

The Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 will be held from 6pm on September 16 and 17 at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town – also known as Dragon Park for the large Golden Dragon Sculpture facing Thalang Rd.

 

The festival is organised in conjunction with the following organisations: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, Phuket Tourism and Sports Office, Phuket Municipality, Thai Hotels Association-Southern Chapter, Phuket Tourist Association, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Thai Chef’s Association, Phuket Food Seller Club and Social Enterprise Phuket Co.,Ltd.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message

Col Tassanai did his job. The Tuk Tuk driver was arrested. It is the Prosecutor's office that must assess additional charges and agree to press th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message

Thank you, Patong Police! Today I parked my car in Patong and NOT challenge by a Tuk Tuk driver to move. Thank you!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Time to send a message

Excellent article and I couldn't agree more, but we all know it's never going to happen, and we all know why. I commented on this previously, ...(Read More)

Silent Nights: Phuket Police ordered to tackle noisy motorbikes

"Police do not have any sound-measuring equipment". Yeah they do. They all have smart phones, sound measuring apps are not expensive (free i...(Read More)

Patong Mayor calls for health forms for parasail rides

Get them all off the beach. They act like the own hundreds of square meters of beach to launch their customers telling everyone else on the beach the...(Read More)

Silent Nights: Phuket Police ordered to tackle noisy motorbikes

I was INSIDE an office with doors closed on Chaofah East the other day and had to pause the conversation several times because it was impossible to he...(Read More)

Sudanese man arrested at Phuket Airport with illegal ammunition

One rule for farangs, a different one for others ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths keep on rolling

Well i can't agree with giving them commission, policing is not sales, they get paid to allegedly do a job, of which the traffic department seems ...(Read More)

Silent Nights: Phuket Police ordered to tackle noisy motorbikes

I once owned a Honda 750. Very powerful and very quiet. I was struck by how much noise came from the machines filling Thailand's roads. An enormo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.