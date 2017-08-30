The annual Phuket Street Food Festival will be held this month over September 16-17 with the dual aims of showcasing the island’s Unesco-listed cuisine and promoting “green-season” tourism.

Sunday 10 September 2017, 02:00PM

As well as upholding Phuket Town’s title of “Gastronomy City” as bestowed by Unesco in 2015, leading Phuket to join the ranks of 18 other cities around the world so recognised, the event will also support the important MICE tourism industry.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong, speaking on the importance of the festival, said, “Phuket has many good things to show the world. Phuket is a tourism destination with many beautiful beaches. Phuket is also famous for it’s unique food culture and traditions.

“Phuket is a place that through the combination of Thai, Baba, Peranakan and many other religious and cultural traditions has created many unique local dishes that can only be found in Phuket. For this reason, Unesco has continued to recognise us as a ‘Gastronomy City’.

“In September each year, many of the hotels and resorts in Phuket promote special discounts to welcome tourist during the ‘green season’. The Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 is focusing on local food, healthy food, seafood, creative food and rare food from restaurants across Phuket.

More than 50 food and beverage booths and food trucks will gather together for both Thai and foreign tourists to try our delicious local food,” Gov Norraphat added.

Ms Kanokkitthika Krittawutthikorn director of TAT Phuket said, “We hope that the Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 will attract more tourists, both Thai and foreign, who like food, and of course, taking pictures of food for sharing on social media.

This festival will create more food awareness of the variety of local dishes and ingredients and offer a new attraction for food-loving tourists in Phuket,” Ms Kanokkitthika added.

The Phuket Street Food Festival 2017 will be held from 6pm on September 16 and 17 at the 72nd Anniversary Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd in Phuket Town – also known as Dragon Park for the large Golden Dragon Sculpture facing Thalang Rd.

The festival is organised in conjunction with the following organisations: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office, Phuket Tourism and Sports Office, Phuket Municipality, Thai Hotels Association-Southern Chapter, Phuket Tourist Association, Phuket Chamber of Commerce, Phuket Thai Chef’s Association, Phuket Food Seller Club and Social Enterprise Phuket Co.,Ltd.