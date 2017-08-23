CRICKET: Last Sunday (Aug 20) saw the first game of the The Madras Cafe Cricket League, which started with a one-sided affair in warm and sunny conditions at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG).

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 05:51PM

A juggle by Manish (Phuket Stars), but be held to end Yasir Kaka's innings for ICC. Photo: Michael Way

The Phuket Stars won the toss, choose to bat and had accumulated 87 runs for no loss at the 10 over drinks break.

After dropping a few early chances, Island Cricket Club (ICC) captain Paresh Borkar finally held onto a catch in the 15th over to dismiss Prakash Jha for a well compiled 85 off 47 balls. Ravi Mehra chipped in with two wickets just before the second drinks break to restrict the Stars to 3/161.

Ravi Naik dismissed opener Manish Sadarangani 39 off 55 balls and Ali Khan for six in the 22nd over.

Boundaries dried up for the Stars in the heat of the day but the damage had already been done.

Surinder Kumar took two late wickets at the death. The Stars finished on 7/242 (P.Jha 85, M.Sadarangani 39, S.Khan 32, S.Kumar 3/42, R.Mehra 2/24).

After some time out of the sun and refreshments in the Boundary Bar, ICC headed out needing just over eight runs per over for an unlikely victory. The innings quickly turned into one of preservation after Sheik Shabir and Iqbal Malik took four ICC wickets in the first six overs.

Ravi Naik offered a glimmer of hope for the Islanders before both he and Ravi Mehra were caught before the 10 over break (ICC 6/26).

The Stars continued to shine after the break, bowling ICC out for the lowest recorded PCG league score of just 38 runs. (Extras 16, S.Shabir 3/9 I.Malik 2/15, P.Jha 2/4)

This Sunday (Aug 27) sees Patong Cricket Club come up against Island Cricket Cub (start time 11am).

All teams are still seeking players. If you would like to play cricket on the island or would like further information about cricket on Phuket, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group website: http://phuketcricket.com or email the PCG committee at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com.