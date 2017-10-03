The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Stars return to winning ways

CRICKET: It was week seven of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League last Sunday (Oct 1), a day on which table toppers the Phuket Stars took on bottom of the league Island Cricket Club (ICC).

The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 05:01PM

Phuket teen, Saichon ‘Paan’ Siwiang took three wickets for the Stars. Photo: Michael Way
Phuket teen, Saichon ‘Paan’ Siwiang took three wickets for the Stars. Photo: Michael Way

Ahead of the game, which, as usual, was played at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang, the Stars were hoping to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Patong Cricket Club in week six, while ICC were hoping to claw back some points after falling some 14 points behind the Stars.

The Stars, who were obviously highly rated to come out victors, batted first but didn’t have it all their own way. P Borkar had A Khan caught behind in the first over and other than a cameo from P Jha (49 runs), ICC had the Stars well contained to 4-87 after 20 overs.

The last 10 overs were forgettable for ICC. Four dropped chances in seven balls helped I Malik to 46 runs and the Stars to the competitive total of 162 for eight from the allotted 30 overs. (Jha 49, Malik 46, Yasir Mirza 3-10).

With ICC having struggled to bat throughout the Madras Cafe 30 Cricket League so far, sadly Sunday’s game wasn’t to be any different.

British International School, Phuket

Y Mirza showed some intent during his short stay at the crease with his 10 ball innings including two boundaries and a disputed LBW decision. But unfortunately for ICC, experienced umpire John King is rather familiar with disputed decisions and wasn’t going to change his mind. Mirza’s wicket was the first of six to fall before the 10 over drink break. (ICC 6/47).

The Stars continued to shine in the field after the break, grasping all gifts that came their way. First game player D Scott helped himself to two wickets and B Dessai and M Singh Rana enjoyed some batting time in the middle adding 17 runs each. ICC were eventually dismissed for 107 for 10 from 24.4 overs. (Extras 31, Paan 3/19, Prakash Jha 2/6).

Sunday’s result means that on Sunday ICC will need a dominant performance to remain in contention for the Madras Cafe Cup.

Text by Andrew McMillan.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

[name removed] Phuket lifeguards are not the least bit professional. Most of them are just beach boy mafia with minimal skills. They just happen to be...(Read More)

ISLA sends expert trainers amid Phuket lifeguard crisis

Why bother helping a country that doesn't appear to want to be helped, they shoot themselves in the foot time after time, corruption is rampant &a...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Regular cleaning and maintenance on a daily basis would vastly improve the few public toilet available, it really helps to have running water also ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

The Phuket lifeguards are not 'for profit.' Since the organisation became professional, thousands of lives have been saved. Every year though,...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

High time too !Some Public toilets are really not up to standard on bus routes but Tourists either. AT THE SAME time,start teaching children from pre...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Anyone can do the math from the previous articles... why is alleged 10% of 22 million not enough? How much profit do lifeguard administrators need to ...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

What are automatic weapons used for you might ask???... Armed military conflict and for sick angry people to wreak havoc on the public. I've alwa...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Do we still have to pay 3 THB per pee / for TP or this regulation will be relaxed now too????...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

Way, way behind with the news, The latest is over 50 dead and 500+ injured. All due to the gun crazy attitude of the US. At least in the UK the IS att...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

[name removed...] you are not giving the excellent lifeguards their due. Several safety issues have been resolved by Lifeguards continuing without pay...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.