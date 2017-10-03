CRICKET: It was week seven of the Madras Cafe 30 Over Cricket League last Sunday (Oct 1), a day on which table toppers the Phuket Stars took on bottom of the league Island Cricket Club (ICC).

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 05:01PM

Phuket teen, Saichon ‘Paan’ Siwiang took three wickets for the Stars. Photo: Michael Way

Ahead of the game, which, as usual, was played at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang, the Stars were hoping to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Patong Cricket Club in week six, while ICC were hoping to claw back some points after falling some 14 points behind the Stars.

The Stars, who were obviously highly rated to come out victors, batted first but didn’t have it all their own way. P Borkar had A Khan caught behind in the first over and other than a cameo from P Jha (49 runs), ICC had the Stars well contained to 4-87 after 20 overs.

The last 10 overs were forgettable for ICC. Four dropped chances in seven balls helped I Malik to 46 runs and the Stars to the competitive total of 162 for eight from the allotted 30 overs. (Jha 49, Malik 46, Yasir Mirza 3-10).

With ICC having struggled to bat throughout the Madras Cafe 30 Cricket League so far, sadly Sunday’s game wasn’t to be any different.

Y Mirza showed some intent during his short stay at the crease with his 10 ball innings including two boundaries and a disputed LBW decision. But unfortunately for ICC, experienced umpire John King is rather familiar with disputed decisions and wasn’t going to change his mind. Mirza’s wicket was the first of six to fall before the 10 over drink break. (ICC 6/47).

The Stars continued to shine in the field after the break, grasping all gifts that came their way. First game player D Scott helped himself to two wickets and B Dessai and M Singh Rana enjoyed some batting time in the middle adding 17 runs each. ICC were eventually dismissed for 107 for 10 from 24.4 overs. (Extras 31, Paan 3/19, Prakash Jha 2/6).

Sunday’s result means that on Sunday ICC will need a dominant performance to remain in contention for the Madras Cafe Cup.

Text by Andrew McMillan.