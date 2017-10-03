Phuket Sportfishing Tournament

Recent Comments

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost Regular cleaning and maintenance on a daily basis would vastly improve the few public toilet available, it really helps to have running water also ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing The Phuket lifeguards are not 'for profit.' Since the organisation became professional, thousands of lives have been saved. Every year though,...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost High time too !Some Public toilets are really not up to standard on bus routes but Tourists either. AT THE SAME time,start teaching children from pre...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing Anyone can do the math from the previous articles... why is alleged 10% of 22 million not enough? How much profit do lifeguard administrators need to ...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival What are automatic weapons used for you might ask???... Armed military conflict and for sick angry people to wreak havoc on the public. I've alwa...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost Do we still have to pay 3 THB per pee / for TP or this regulation will be relaxed now too????...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival Way, way behind with the news, The latest is over 50 dead and 500+ injured. All due to the gun crazy attitude of the US. At least in the UK the IS att...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing [name removed...] you are not giving the excellent lifeguards their due. Several safety issues have been resolved by Lifeguards continuing without pay...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing Phuket's lifeguards deserve high praise and proper rewards. Instead, local authorities treat them with contempt. Tourists who value their lives sh...(Read More)