Phuket soft drinks truck goes up in flames

PHUKET: Police are investigating what might have caused the tractor unit of a 22-wheeled truck and trailer to catch fire after a soft drinks truck was consumed by flames in Koh Kaew early this morning (Feb 6).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 6 February 2021, 05:41PM

Patrol police and firefighters were called to the scene of the fire, in front of the 7-Eleven store at the entrance to Koh Kaew Soi 24, off Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 4:50am.

Officers arrived to find the tractor unit of the Bangkok-registered articulated lorry engulfed by flames.

The truck belongs to Haad Thip Public Company Limited, the official bottler for Southern Thailand of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Schweppes, Minute Maid and Namthip drinks.

Firefighters took just 15 minutes to douse the fire, but by then the cab of the truck had been completely gutted.

Kuakiat Jitkua, of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) branch attached to the Koh Kaew Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), confirmed that no people were injured by the fire.

The driver had parked the truck in front of the 7-Eleven store and came back to find the truck on fire, he said.

Officers from the Phuket City Police are now investigating what might have caused the fire, he added.