PHUKET: It has been confirmed today that the owner of a shooting range in Karon that opened earlier this year has been ordered to close the range immediately by the Director of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket office.

Thursday 2 November 2017, 11:48AM

Director of SAT Phuket Mr Virat (2nd from left) and Kamala Police inspect the now-closed shooting range in Kamala last year. Photo: Sports Authority of Thailand Phuket office

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Nov 2), SAT Director Virat Patee said, “They have been ordered to close down immediately.

“There are several reasons. First, there were many concerns raised by locals about noise and safety. People do not feel comfortable with the range being where it is,” he said.

“It is in a public town space, along a main road, so it is noisy. Moreover, there is no safety or check zone, you can enter and there are just people shooting guns,” he explained.

“Maybe if it were located further within streets there would not be this problem,” he said.

Mr Virat also elaborated that although the owner, Mr Somjit Sujaritcheewawong, had a permit to open the shooting range, he had obtained it from Krabi.

“It is not against the law to obtain a licence from another province according to Section 53 of the Firearms Act,” he explained.

“Mr Somjit obtained a shooting range licence from the Director of Sports Authority Office in Krabi,” he added.

“However, he did not specify that he would be opening a shooting range to Karon Municipality when he applied to open a business. It was said to be an office, or something similar.

“This is not right. I asked him why he you do something like that?” said Mr Virat.

Mr Virat also added that Mr Somjit had attempted to open a shooting range in Kamala last year, which was also ordered to close.

“We had the same problem with his Kamala shooting range last year, which was also closed down for similar reasons,” he said.

“People around the area had complained of the noise. It was near Tesco Lotus, so there were many locals walking around daily,” he said.

“This afternoon at 2pm, I will go to inspect the Karon shooting range once again to come up with a resolution, there will be a meeting with the community there.

“I think the most likely result is that Mr Somjit will have to re-open the range in a more appropriate place, with proper safety precautions and permission from all relevant authorities.

“Police are not currently involved in this case, but if there are problems they are there and ready to make arrests,” he concluded.