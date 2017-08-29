PHUKET: Thalang Police have contacted other police stations across Phuket to call for victims to come forward and reclaim property stolen from them recently after they arrested a man wanted for a spate of serial thefts across the island.

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 12:24PM

The arrest of 35 year-old Phinit “Nit” Thuihun from Ratchaburi was announced at a press conference at at Thalang Police Station at 10:30am today (Aug 29) led by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul.

Police arrested Phinit at a rental house in Moo 5, Srisoonthorn, Thalang, at about midnight last night, Col Somphong.

“Phinit and 52 items seized were taken to Thalang Police Station,” Col Somphong said.

“Phinit confessed that these items he stole from many houses in different housing estates in Phuket,” he added.

“We received many reports of break-ins from victims reporting that items had been stolen. Our investigation led us to find that Phinit was involved. He was also found involving with drugs,” Col Somphong reported to the press.

Phinit was charged for multiple thefts, he added.

“He was also charged with possession of Category 1 drug,” Col Somphong noted, without disclosing or presenting which drugs Mr Phinit allegedly had in his possession.

“Phinit confessed that some items he stole but said he could not remember when and where he stolen them from because he committed so many thefts,” Col Somphong said.

“Some items Phinit told us that he bought from his friends. Before he was arrested he stole an iron and exhaust fan from a house behind Tha Ruea Temple in Srisoonthorn,” he added.