PHUKET: People across Phuket are being called to lend a hand in deconstructing the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin that was used as part of the nationwide ceremonies to honour the Royal Funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej held on Oct 26 this year.

Thursday 21 December 2017, 12:27PM

People are being asked to lend a hand in removing the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin, and can keep pieces removed - except the roof. Photo: PR Dept

The deconstruction is to begin tomorrow and is expected to be completed within five days, explained Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, which was tasked with building the replica.

“Government officials and the public are invited to take part in the deconstruction,” Mr Thawee said today (Dec 21).

“We did not request any budget from the government [for removing the replica], so we need a hand from people,” he explained.

The image of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the nine-level roof of the replica will be taken to Wat Mongkol Nimit (also called “Wat Klang”) in Phuket Town, as it is the designated “Royal Temple” on the island, Mr Thawee noted.

“Other construction materials [the replica is made from] will be destroyed. If anyone wants to keep them, they can,” Mr Thawee said.

“There is no need to register to take part in the deconstruction, but the dress code is to dress respectfully in white,” he added.

People will be permitted to assist in the deconstruction after a ceremony is performed, starting at 8:30am, Mr Thawee said.