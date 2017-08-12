PHUKET: Phuket residents and officials commemorated Queen Sirikit’s 85th birthday today (Aug 12) which is also Mother’s Day in the Kingdom.

Saturday 12 August 2017, 04:57PM

At 6:30am this morning at Saphan Hin, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led an alms giving ceremony, which saw participants offer food to 86 monks from several Phuket temples.

The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the late King Rama 9 and honour Queen Sirikit.

Local resident who joined the ceremony were wearing blue shirt, the colour associated with Queen Sirikit.

Wichit Municipality also held a marine animal release ceremony at Klong Mudong yesterday morning (Aug 10) in anticipation of the commemoration of Queen Sirikit’s birthday anf Mother’s Day. See story here.