Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger

PHUKET: Phuket has concluded the first day of Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year with zero deaths from midnight to midnight yesterday (Dec 29).

accidentstransportSafetypolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 December 2020, 11:21AM

Chinakorn Thongchai, 38, was not wearing a helmet when the motorbike he was riding was struck by a pickup truck, leaving him with a head injury that required 19 stitches. Photo: DDPM

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported this morning (Dec 30) that the 24-hour period for Dec 29 saw nine people injured in eight accidents, with no deaths. Of the eight accidents, the DDPM highlighted one of them, that of Chinakorn Thongchai, 38, who was riding a motorbike when it was struck by a pickup truck on Sakdidet Rd in Wichit at about 6:15pm. Mr Chinakorn was riding towards Phuket Town with Pornthiwa Kongchuay, 38, as his passenger when they were struck by a pickup truck near Ao Makham beach. Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, and both were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment. Mr Chinakorn suffered a head injury that required 19 stitches. Ms Pornthiwa escaped with a minor head injury and bruises to her body, the DDPM reported. Meanwhile, Phuket police reported issuing 149 fines for moving violations during the 24-hour period, as follows: 1 person fined for operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

5 people fined for not wearing seatbelts

32 people fined for driving without a licence

0 people fined for speeding

11 people fined for ignoring traffic signals

8 fined for ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

0 fined for dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

11 fined for using mobile phones while driving.

0 people were arrested for drunk driving

81 people fined for not wearing helmets Across Thailand, a total of 76 people were killed and 4,505 injured from 4,581 accidents on the first of the Seven Days of Danger yesterday, according to the website for the national road-safety agency ThaiRSC. Bangkok recorded the highest number of accidents with 390 people requiring hospital treatment, while Udon Thani recorded the highest number of people killed in road accidents, with a nation-leading eight deaths on Tuesday (Dec 29).