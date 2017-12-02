The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket RendezVous charts course for superyachts on show

PHUKET: The Phuket RendezVous has taken a major step forward in attracting superyachts to the mainstay yachting and lifestyle event to be held at Royal Phuket Marina next month with three companies in talks of having their superyachts on show at the event.

Saturday 2 December 2017, 02:27PM

Phuket RendezVous, to held at Royal Phuket Marina on Jan4-7, is amid talks of having several superyachts on show.

Andy Dowden, one of the founders of the original Phuket International Boat Show (PIMEX), now reborn as the Phuket RendezVous (see story here), revealed the news at the Grow Boating Networking Evening hosted at Royal Phuket Marina last night (Dec 1).

“We have secured an area off Koh Rang Noi where superyachts can anchor as part of the Phuket RendeVous,” Mr Dowden said.

“We are in talks with three companies – Burgess, Fraser and Northrop & Johnson – about bringing superyachts to the show. I have to say that I am very very pleased at the number of boats we have got confirmed so far, and we’re hoping to get several supracyachts out there in the bay.

“We have already arranged for a luxury tender to be on hand to take visitors out to the superyachts, which will be invitation only. There will be an area at the show where people wanting to board a superyacht can be vetted,” he added.

Phuket Rendezvous is also lined up to host Asia premieres of boats from four companies – Lee Marine, Princess Yachts, Simpson Marine and Aquila – attendees at the networking event learned last night.

Olivier Burlot of Asia RendezVous, Manager of the Phuket RendezVous, noted that with only five weeks to go interest from parties wanting to take part in the event was peaking.

“But nearly already full, so we are very happy with that,” he said.

Mr Burlot also noted that the Phuket RendezVous was enjoying a special position in Phuket’s marine and yachting industry as an event that was working together with Royal Phuket Marina and Boat Lagoon in making the event a success.

The show is expected to bring 10,000 visitors to the expo over the four-day event, from Jan 4-7.

Bollywood

“Of these, to us the Thai visitors are also very important. That is why this is not just a yachting show, it is a lifestyle event with many things to do for kids and families,” he added.

Earlier this year, Mr Burlot highlighted the range of activities and exhibitors, from kid’s fun activities to luxury cars on show to lifestyle events including live music and a huge variety of food available. (See story here.)

Mr Burlot last night also revealed that the organisers had aligned themselves with just one charity organisation – the “Elephant Parade” (click here) – as a way of giving something back to the community.

“Of course in line with the charity’s superb cause of caring for elephants worldwide, these will not be real elephants,” Mr Burlot pointed out.

“These are amazing models of elephants that have proved very popular around the world and people love to have their photos taken with them, and all donations go towards a very good cause,” he added.

In answering questions from the audience, Mr Burlot also pointed out that the Phuket RendzVous organisers will be meeting with leading tourism officials in Bangkok following the appointment last week of Weerasak Kowsurat as the new Tourism & Sports Minister. (See story here.)

Mr Weerasak ,most recently served as the Chairman of The Board of the Thailand Conventions & Exhibitions Bureau (TCEB), which is an official sponsor of Phuket RendezVous.

The Phuket News and Khao Phuket are proud media sponsors of the Phuket RendezVous. The Grow Boating networking event last night was sponsored by Captain Hooks Smokehouse and the Phuket RendezVous.

 

 
