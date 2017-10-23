PHUKET: Phuket government officials and volunteers today (Oct 23) participated in the rehearsal for the upcoming Oct 26 Royal Cremation ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Royal Crematorium replica in Saphan Hin.

Monday 23 October 2017, 06:11PM

The rehearsal took place at Phuket’s Royal Crematorium replica, Saphan Hin and was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong along with officials, volunteers, media and others joining in the rehearsal of the Dok Mai Jan (sandalwood flower) laying ceremony.

Participants will first enter a 4,000-seat gymnasium to wait and be informed about the ceremonial process.

Once participants depart the gymnasium, they will be walked to the second point and grouped into three rows of four people. Then, processions of 12 people (three groups of four) at a time will lay Dok Mai Jan.

The sandalwood flowers should be held with the right hand between the chest, the Public Relations (PR) Department notified participants during the rehearsal.

Phuket is expecting 50,000 participants to join in the Royal Cremation ceremony throughout the day. Food, beverage and transportation have been organised for all participants.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket’s Royal Cremation ceremony is based on participation. Everybody is a guest and the government is the host. Everything such as food, beverages and medical staff have been prepared. Cleanliness before, during and after the Royal Cremation is our main concern.

“Security and traffic departments are ready to service during the Royal Cremation,” he said.

“People and tourists who visit Phuket during the Vegetarian Festival will take part in the Dok Mai Jan laying of the Royal Cremation to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” Gov Norraphat added.