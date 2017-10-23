The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket rehearses for Oct 26 Royal Cremation ceremony

PHUKET: Phuket government officials and volunteers today (Oct 23) participated in the rehearsal for the upcoming Oct 26 Royal Cremation ceremony for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Royal Crematorium replica in Saphan Hin.

culture, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 October 2017, 06:11PM

The rehearsal took place at Phuket’s Royal Crematorium replica, Saphan Hin and was led by Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong along with officials, volunteers, media and others joining in the rehearsal of the Dok Mai Jan (sandalwood flower) laying ceremony.

Participants will first enter a 4,000-seat gymnasium to wait and be informed about the ceremonial process.

Once participants depart the gymnasium, they will be walked to the second point and grouped into three rows of four people. Then, processions of 12 people (three groups of four) at a time will lay Dok Mai Jan.

The sandalwood flowers should be held with the right hand between the chest, the Public Relations (PR) Department notified participants during the rehearsal.

Phuket is expecting 50,000 participants to join in the Royal Cremation ceremony throughout the day. Food, beverage and transportation have been organised for all participants.

Gov Norraphat said, “Phuket’s Royal Cremation ceremony is based on participation. Everybody is a guest and the government is the host. Everything such as food, beverages and medical staff have been prepared. Cleanliness before, during and after the Royal Cremation is our main concern.

“Security and traffic departments are ready to service during the Royal Cremation,” he said.

“People and tourists who visit Phuket during the Vegetarian Festival will take part in the Dok Mai Jan laying of the Royal Cremation to commemorate the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej,” Gov Norraphat added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

It could be a mechanic taking to bus on test run which makes everything else superfluous and not worthy of ridiculous comment....(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

It's the same idiot who wants a helicopter to patrol the forest for fires and to cane juveniles. ...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

For sure the Governor and TAT are not publishing that figure. Denial,lying about it makes you have to feel lesser your own incompetence. Thinking ab...(Read More)

Lifesaving Phuket surfer speaks out

Was very interesting to read how bad actually the Phuket beaches safety is daily on stake. Astonishing is to read that the rescue official who was ...(Read More)

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket

Hahahaha, Let's hope for the car owner that with the help of the 'very analytical believe report' of the RTP, he and his insurance can cla...(Read More)

Phuket car crash brings power pole down in Kathu

Mhh, very strange. I want to drive high speed, faster than recommended 50 kmph. Why I want that? Because I want that. Don't ask me more, becau...(Read More)

Forest officials investigate illegal logging in Phuket

Always the same on Phuket. A lot of talks of Officials after the happenings. For a press talk they look quick in the law and mention nicely which ac...(Read More)

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket

Another fine example of the local's idea of proper parking in Phuket. He left his truck half way out on the street long enough for it to catch fir...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

Where can I find a record of how many people have drowned?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.