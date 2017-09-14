TRIATHLON: At a Phuket Governor Meet Press session, hosted by Phuket Governor Norrapat Plodthong at Phuket City Hall yesterday (Sept 13), the progress of 2017 Laguna Phuket Triathlon (LPT) organisation was previewed by government officials as well as members of the press.

Thursday 14 September 2017, 09:46AM

The race is once again is expected to be participated by thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world.

The race, comprising 1.8 kilometres swim, 50km bike ride and 12km run is scheduled this year for Sunday November 19, and once again is expected to be participated by thousands of athletes and spectators from around the world.

Celebrating Laguna Phuket’s 30th anniversary, this year’s LPT will also include an inaugural “Laguna Phuket Tri Charity Fun Run”. Scheduled for Saturday November 18 and to feature 5km and 10km runs for everyone in the family, the Charity Fun Run aims at raising funds for its charity partner “Kao Project”.

Interested triathletes and fun runners are encouraged to register for both “24th LPT” and “1st LPT Charity Fun Run” on Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October at Central Festival Phuket or online at www.LagunaPhuketTri.com

The enduring appeal and unique race distance of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon attract entries from leading international pro athletes, as well as age groupers worldwide.

Weeks leading to the race, will once again, see athletes and visitors descend to Phuket island to train, practice on the course and take interval rests to get ready for the race on November 19.

With athletes, followers and supporters also travelling to Phuket, the race is expected to generate more than B74 million spending in the tourism segment for the island

“I am pleased that the 2017 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will once again attract athletes from around the world to Phuket Province,” said Prapa Hemmin, Event Director, representing Laguna Phuket at the press session.

“We are expecting more than 1,200 athletes to join the race this year, plus another 1,000 to participate in the Charity Fun Run November 18. Registration opens for both events at www.lagunaphukettri.com until November 13,” she concluded.

Like every year, Laguna Phuket will also be fundraising for Laguna Phuket Foundation during LPT.

Athletes booking their slots in Laguna Phuket’s sports events are being asked to raise funds through donations and sponsorships for the resort’s long established “Laguna Phuket Foundation” to operate its various charitable programmes such as Community Learning Centre, Mobile Learning Centre, Seedlings Phuket Social-Enterprise Restaurant, Children First Fund and etc.

Athletes can make donations via online event registration and at the donation booth at the event.

For more info, visit www.lagunaphukettri.com or Facebook @LagunaPhuketTri