Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas

We previously wrote in this column on how a limited Thai company can be used legitimately to buy property in Thailand. This is obviously not an issue for condominiums or certain resort-managed properties – which can be owned freehold – but a Thai entity is required to purchase landed property.

By Thai Residential

Saturday 16 November 2019, 11:00AM

Bungalow, or pool villa? When it comes to buying property in Phuket, you could easily have both all in one. Photo: Thai Residential

Here we discuss the most popular types of landed property, and the relative attractions of each. The categories are our own, and serve to distinguish one type of house from another, even if they can all be generically called “villas”. Please allow us to reiterate that any foreigner whose Thai company is purchasing property must do things correctly, which is covered in detail in our Phuket Property Guide.

Bungalows and Bungalow Estates

The world “bungalow” originally referred to Bengali-style houses, which were typically one-storey homes with a veranda. It is a style of house which today is popular throughout the world.

Bungalows are very popular in Phuket, and the last 30 years have seen large numbers of these constructed. These are mostly found in and around Phuket Town, or in the more rural areas of the island.

There are also “bungalow estate” developments, including higher-end compounds in popular tourists areas, often with modern design concepts and sea views. Some developments are even structured to allow the bungalows to be sold to foreigners.

Bungalows today come in all shapes and sizes, and the prices can range from B3 million to B7mn, if not more.

Villas

While foreigners are allowed outright ownership of “bricks and mortar” – the physical buildings – only in very unique circumstances are they afforded the right to own land. This naturally prevents full freehold ownership of villas, bungalows, or any landed property by foreigners.

Any foreigner without a legitimate Thai company is advised to consider a long-term lease if they want a house a villa. But if you are looking for a villa, the options are also varied.

Villa Estates are usually quite good value for the money.

Often found inland from the beach, these tend to be gated communities (or at least walled-in), back from the major roads, and do not offer much in the way of views. These villas usually have quite stylish layouts, with a patio area and private pool.

If you want a warm weather home, these can be an affordable and convenient option, especially if you find one near to shops, restaurants, or the beach. You can get one these homes for as little as B7mn, and because villas generally rent quite well in Phuket, these can also be excellent investment properties. Sometimes developers will even offer investors an attractive rental program.

High-end villas are usually larger, both the house and the plot of land. They also tend to be in tourist areas or close to the beach. The quality of construction, including fittings and fixtures is generally higher, with a greater focus on architectural detail.

This class of villa can range in price from B15-50mn, and for that there is a noticeable difference in space and comfort. These villas rent extremely well, especially in the high season, making them attractive investment properties.

You will typically find “Luxury Villas” and “Super Luxury Villas” resting on verdant hillsides, with amazing views of the Andaman Sea, complete with spectacular sunsets.

Usually found in the most sought-after areas of the island, they also feature impressive designs with high ceilings, western appliances, and bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. Spacious gardens, infinity pools, sundecks, and outdoor dining salas are common features, ensuring that comfort and quality are not sacrificed.

Prices start at B50mn, but you can also find these properties selling for as much as US$10-20mn (B300-600mn).