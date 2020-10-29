Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket pro-monarchy supporters file request to Governor 

PHUKET: Local residents gathered in front of Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 29) in order to show their support to protect the monarchy and file a request to the Phuket Governor. 

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 29 October 2020, 12:36PM

The request was handed over at Phuket Provincial Hall this morning (Oct 29). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The supporters, who identified themselves as the ‘association of Phuket people who love the King’, gathered in front of Provincial Hall at 9am.

The supporters held national flags and photos of HM King Vachiralongkorn and many images of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), along with placards written as “Phuket people will together protect the nation, religion, and monarchy”. 

One of the group’s leaders read out a declaration and a request addressed to the Phuket Governor, Narong Woonciew, as follows:

“The monarchy has been together with Thai people for a long time. They have taken care and improved the lives of the Thai people so far, especially the Chakri dynasty.

“The kings have worked very hard to improve the lives of the Thai people, as we can see from their help during crisis and disasters.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“At this moment, the pro-democracy protesters have gathered to show their demand to overthrow [sic] the monarchy by their aggressive action and words. Such action has never before happened in Thailand. Their actions have hurt our heart so much that we cannot bear it.

“Additionally, the protesters also dared to drag foreign organisations to intrude our country’s affairs. Therefore, we want to demand the pro-democracy protesters to stop doing anything that is not good for the nation as soon as possible.

“And we want the central government to: 1. Work on legal proceedings to apply the law to those who are committing wrongdoing; 2. Rush to create a clear understanding with the new generation who have received misleading information; and 3. Close Thai and foreign social media pages that encroach the monarchy.”

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai presented himself to the supporters and received their formal request, which the supporters said they wanted him to forward to members of the Cabinet at the coming mobile Cabinet meeting in Phuket on Tuesday (Nov 3).

After handing over the formal request, the group then disbanded peacefully, under the care of Phuket Provincial Police officers on watch at the scene.

SuperJ | 29 October 2020 - 17:27:56 

"Therefore, we want to demand the pro-democracy protesters to stop doing anything that is not good for the nation as soon as possible."

Why stop with the pro democracy protesters? Surely there are other people/organizations doing things that aren't good for the nation.
Good thing they filed a formal request.

Fascinated | 29 October 2020 - 13:06:53 

Interesting the he refers to the demonstrators as 'pro-democracy' then want them punished for wrong doing. Seems to be the old 'we are old and wise but you are young and mis-informed ' rhetoric. maybe THEY are the ones trying to do good for the nation. They have clearly declared that they want reforms, not abolition so they are hardly a threat.

 

