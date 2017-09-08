PHUKET: The debate among marine wildlife and conservation experts is afoot about what should be done with “Leypang”, the saltwater crocodile caught on Phuket’s west coast last week.

Since Leypang was caught on Phuket's west coast last Friday (Sept 8), experts have debated what should be done with the the 200-kilo saltwater crocodile. Photo: PR Dept

Some are calling for Leypang to be set free, others say the 200-kilo croc should be kept in a natural reserve where he can be studied. Officials from the Department of Fisheries initially called for experts wanting to take Leypang off their hands to come and collect him.

However, one pertinent point made by Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Fishery at Kasetsart University in Bangkok and who serves as an official advisor to the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), is that regardless of what decision is made, all people, including the public, must agree to it as the solution. (See story here.)

To this, The Phuket News asks readers the simple question, “What do you believe should be done with the Phuket saltwater crocodile Leypang?”

Responses available in the poll are:

Hand him over to a local crocodile show as a special attraction to tourists. Keep him in a natural reserve where he will be safe and can be studied. Set him free somewhere in Phuket where he has already made his home. Set him free at the best suitable location somewhere else in Thailand. Set him free at a suitable location somewhere else not in Thailand.

The poll will run for two weeks, and close at midnight Sept 21.

If your preferred response is not available, feel free to add it in the comments below.

