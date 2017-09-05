PHUKET: Roadworks carried out over two days this week are likely to cause major traffic disruptions on Phuket’s busiest road north of Phuket Town, Phuket City Traffic Police warned today (Sept 5).

Tuesday 5 September 2017, 06:04PM

The roadworks will have a dramatic effect on one of Phuket's heaviest traffic blackspots. Image: Google Maps

Two southbound lanes on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew will be closed from 9am to 3pm tomorrow until Friday (Sept 8), Traffic Police announced in a notice this afternoon.

“Phuket Town Traffic Police would like to notify people that from September 6 to 8, from 9am to 3pm, we will close two lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd on the side heading into Phuket Town,” said the statement.

“The section of road begins from Muslim Witthaya School until the entrance of Supalai Lagoon Condo.

“The works are for asphaltic concrete paving of the road carried out by Italian-Thai Development plc,” the Traffic Police explained.

The section of road affected extends right past the construction site of the Bang Khu Underpass, which is in its final stages of completion. At last report, although the underpass itself is already open, the project was expected to be completed in October. (See stories here and here.)