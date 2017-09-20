The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

PHUKET: Police today carried out raids on five business operators believed to be involved in zero-dollar tours and seized over B10 million worth of what they deemed to be overpriced items.

Chinese, crime, corruption, police, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 06:33PM

At 10am today (Sept 20), a team of officers led by Acting Deputy Chief of the Thai Tourist Police Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teerapol Thipjaroen and others raided businesses that are believed to exploit and cheat tourists on products and services.

Businesses raided were; P.P. Bird Nest Co Ltd in Phuket T, Kings Birds’ Net Co Ltd in Wichit, Wang Talang Jewelry and Giftshop Co Ltd in Wichit, Chalong Latex Co Ltd on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong and Thaiko Natural Health Co Ltd (snake garden).

Examples of items seized included bird nests, leather belts and wallets, gems, rubber mattresses and pillows, and heath and skin nourishing products.

The total value of items seized was B10,129,490.

Maj Gen Teeraphol told The Phuket News, “All things seized were found in shops in Phuket. We also found what were said to be vitamin pills , but they were not vitamins.

“We know full well that we cannot stop all of the places selling such goods, but we will try to decrease these products. We have to check more,” he said.

“As Maj Gen Surachet has said, those within this business circle must be operating within the law,” he added.

Maj Gen Surachet urged the press by saying, “We are Thais, we must show to tourist that they can trust us. Then they will come back to Thailand again. Phuket is a top destination for tourists and defending them against crime is our job. Tourist police always support Phuket’s policeman in protecting tourists.”

Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 
