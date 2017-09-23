PHUKET: Thalang Police are hunting for two suspects who on Wednesday snatched a Danish tourist’s bag containing valuables worth over B55,000 from his motorbike when he pulled over for a brief moment on Thepkrasattri Rd.

Danish national Mr Kristian Stage, 34, explains the theft to Thalang Police. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 9pm yesterday (Sept 22), Danish national Mr Kristian Stage, 34, went to Thalang Police Station and reported to Lt Sunan Petchnoo that on Wednesday (Sept 20) he was robbed in front of the mosque on Thepkrasattri Rd (northbound) in Srisoonthorn.

Mr Stage told said, “On Wednesday I rented a motorbike in Phuket Town. I was driving to the Phuket International Airport and had one bag on my back and another bag in the front of my motorbike. I stopped in front of the mosque to look at a map on my phone.

“Two suspects on a red motorbike and wearing full-face crash helmets stopped beside me. Suddenly they took my bag from the front of the motorbike and sped away.

“I was very frighten but I tried to follow them. I could not find them so I drove to the airport. I reported the incident to the Tourist Friend Centre who contacted Thalang Police, who in turn advised me to report the incident here,” Mr Stage said.

“Inside my Samsonite bag, which was worth around B3,000, was an Acer laptop computer valued at about B41,500, two hard disk drives valued at about B10,000, and other items. The total value of everything stolen was about B55,000,” Mr Stage added.

Lt Sunan said, “After questioning Mr Stage we took him to show us where the theft occurred. We are checking CCTV from the area and hope we will be able to locate the suspects and bring them in to face legal action.”