PHUKET: Police have found no leads in the search for the tourist who fell out of a moving tuk-tuk in the early hours of Sunday (Aug 20), and have been unable to bring in the tuk-tuk driver to face charges for leaving the scene.

Thursday 24 August 2017, 10:39AM

Police have been unable to locate the tourist, who was treated at hospital under the name 'Dabin Yliawylia', age 37, Photo: Khao Yai rescue workers

The tourist, who sustained head injuries after he fell out of the speeding vehicle early on Sunday was treated at Vachira Phuket Hospital under the name “Dabin Yliawylia”, 37. (See story here.)

However, the man was discharged the next day and Tourist Police have been unable to locate him.

“We believe he may have been drunk and spelled his name wrong. We tried to find him using his name at the hospital, other police stations, but cannot find any information about him,” Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News.

“We could not find the tuk-tuk driver either, as we cannot see the license number of the vehicle through the CCTV footage, and as we have not found the tourist to question him for more information,” he said.

“We are no longer actively looking for him, but if anyone has any information, or anything new is reported to us, we will investigate it,” he added.