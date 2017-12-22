PHUKET: About 680 officials yesterday (Dec 21) joined an assembly at the Police Region 8 Headquarters aimed at boosting tourist’s confidence in safety ahead of the upcoming festive holidays.

Friday 22 December 2017, 11:12AM

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprom (centre) speaks at yesterday's assembly. Photo: PR DEPT

Region 8 Police Commander Lt Gen Sorasak Yenprom led the assembly, which began at 5pm at the Region 8 Police headquarters based in Mai Khao at the northern end of Phuket.

Joining him were Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok, Phang Nga Vice Governor Pakpoom Intarasuwan, commanders from provincial police stations from seven upper southern provinces, Phuket and Phang Nga Police chiefs, Tourist Police, Highway Police, Marine Police, Immigration Police, soldiers from 41st Military Circle, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command and defence volunteers.

Lt Gen Sorasak said, “Dec 25 is Christmas Day and Dec 30- Jan 2 are New Year holidays. Many people are travelling during these long holidays. We are confident that we can help traffic management and provide assistance and safety to travellers during the festival break and carry out an anti-crime blitz.

“We are concerned for residents and tourists so we will deploy as many officers as possible to be on watch and on crime and traffic incidents to provide maximum safety during this period,” Lt Gen Sorasak added.

