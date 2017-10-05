PHUKET: Police have this week arrested two Thai men found in possession of methamphetamine pills (ya bah), crystal meth (ya ice), a handgun and assorted ammunition.

Thursday 5 October 2017, 12:25PM

On Tuesday (Oct 3), Lt Col Sutthuchai Tieanpo and a team of officers from Phuket Provincial Police arrested Waranyu ‘Nam’ Plubprasit, 31, from Phuket when he was found to be in possession of of 400 ya bah pills, 92.10 grams of ya ice, a handgun and 32 .38 bullets.

Waranyu was arrested in the car park of the Supalai Condominium on Montri Rd in Phuket Town at 7pm. He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell and possession of gun and ammunition without a permit.

Waranyu told police that he ordered his drugs from a big dealer named Surachet ‘Dah’ Permpipat from central Thailand.

Surachet sent the drugs in parcels and sometime the drugs would be hidden in spare car parts.

He told police that he would sometimes store the drugs with his friend ‘Arm’ who lives in Chalong.

Then at 5pm yesterday (Oct 4), police arrested Adisak ‘Arm’ Muanghimmapan, 26, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat at a house in Soi San Chao Guan Ou in Chalong.

He was found to be in possession of 871.76g of ya ice and 10,360 ya bah pills.

Adisak was taken Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of category 1 drug with intent to sell.