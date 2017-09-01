PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen has today (Sept 1) declined to comment on whether three high-ranking police officers, who in May were transferred pending an investigation into allegations of corruption and malfeasance, have been cleared of the allegations made against them after The Phuket News learned that the three have since been reinstated to their original positions.

Friday 1 September 2017, 04:26PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News

On May 29, Maj Gen Teeraphol ordered the transfer of Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep after the officers came under investigation for failing to effectively perform their duties, notably failing to protecting (against) and suppress crime and possible involvement in crime.

The transfers were in accordance with Royal Thai Police regulations and were ordered in order to prevent any damage to the government and to ensure a fair investigation, said the order. (See story here.)

When asked by The Phuket News today (Sept 1) how and why the three were reinstated, Maj Gen Teeraphol refused to comment on the situation.

Maj Gen Teeraphol also refused to comment on whether the three had been cleared of all allegations made against them.

In addition, when contact by The Phuket News today, Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol also refused to give any comment on whether he had been cleared of corruption allegations.

“I don’t want to speak about it,” was all Col Kamol had to say.