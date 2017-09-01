The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Pol Commander declines to comment on reinstatement of officers allegedly involved in corruption

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen has today (Sept 1) declined to comment on whether three high-ranking police officers, who in May were transferred pending an investigation into allegations of corruption and malfeasance, have been cleared of the allegations made against them after The Phuket News learned that the three have since been reinstated to their original positions.

corruption, crime, police,

The Phuket News

Friday 1 September 2017, 04:26PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News
Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen. Photo: The Phuket News

On May 29, Maj Gen Teeraphol ordered the transfer of Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol Osiri and Phuket City Police Deputy Commanders Lt Col Chao Phomna and Lt Col Nat Phromthep after the officers came under investigation for failing to effectively perform their duties, notably failing to protecting (against) and suppress crime and possible involvement in crime.

The transfers were in accordance with Royal Thai Police regulations and were ordered in order to prevent any damage to the government and to ensure a fair investigation, said the order. (See story here.)

When asked by The Phuket News today (Sept 1) how and why the three were reinstated, Maj Gen Teeraphol refused to comment on the situation.

C and C Marine

Maj Gen Teeraphol also refused to comment on whether the three had been cleared of all allegations made against them.

In addition, when contact by The Phuket News today, Phuket City Police Chief Col Kamol also refused to give any comment on whether he had been cleared of corruption allegations.

“I don’t want to speak about it,” was all Col Kamol had to say.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Some people should learn to read an article well before commenting here !!Where is it written on this site that 120 people drowned last year? ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

The drowning deaths figure is manipulated to exclude those outside of lifeguards working hours. It also excludes all drownings which happened at/near ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Many tuk-tuk drivers carry weapons, it's nothing unusual. BUT if the police are serious about containing this problem they should do continuous ra...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

120 drowning deaths last year in Phuket however only 7 in the first 8 months of this year??? Big lie....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.