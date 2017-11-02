The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Nov 1) inspected areas worst hit by flood following heavy rain on Tuesday night and declared that a B220 million budget would be sought to invest in a water management system which would include a ‘Kaem Ling’ (Monkey Cheek) or detention basin to help ease the island’s flood problems.

Thursday 2 November 2017, 03:07PM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and other government officials inspect high-risk flood areas yesterday. Photo: PR Dept
At 2pm yesterday (Nov 1), Gov Norraphat along with the Ministry of Interior Ombudsman Mr Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, Mr Thawee Homhuan of the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, Chief of the Phuket Highway Department Mr Somwang Lohanut, Thalang District Chief Mr Wikrom Jakthee and Chief of Phuket Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Mr Prapan Khanprasang inspected the drainage system in front of the SuperCheap store on Thepkrassatri Rd in Phuket Town, an area highly susceptible to floods due to heavy rain.

Then at 3pm, Gov Norraphat, Phuket City Mayor Ms Somjai Suwansuppana and others inspected Soi Surin 2 in Phuket Town, another high-risk flood area.

During their inspections, officials found that one of the main causes of the floods in these areas were the drain pipes being too small.

In addition, some drains did not have grates to stop garbage going into the drains.

In the short term, Gov Norraphat assigned relevant government agencies to plan for improving the drainage systems in their areas. He also ordered local government officials to closely monitor high-risk flood areas.

However, in the long term a B220mn budget will be sought and put towards an improved water management system which will include a detention basin project at Saphan Hin.

It is believed that this project will solve a large part of the island’s flood issues, especially in rainy season when rain water cannot flow out to the sea due to high tides.

Gov Norraphat said, “Do not throw rubbish in public areas where drains can be blocked.”

A detention basin or retarding basin is an excavated area installed on, or adjacent to, tributaries of rivers, streams, lakes or bays to protect against flooding and, in some cases, downstream erosion by storing water for a limited period of time.

 

 
