PHUKET: A pig-tailed macaque is now in recovery after suffering an electric shock at an area behind Surakul Stadium in Phuket Town on Saturday (Sept 16).

Tuesday 19 September 2017, 12:56PM

The very down-looking pig-tailed macaque is still in recovery at the Animal Hospital Phuket in Wichit. Photo: Pongchart Chouehorm

After giving the macaque first aid treatment at the scene, Kusoldharm rescue workers took animal to Phuket Animal Hospital in Wichit.

A veterinarian from the hospital gave the macaque medicines to help relieve inflammation and pain and also stitched wounds it has sustained.

Veterinarian Suchon Jittanon said, “The macaque is getting better, but it is still weak. Now it only has a wound on its left arm. We have to closely monitor it. When the macaque is strong enough, it will be taken to the Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area.”