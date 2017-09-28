PHUKET: The passenger in a pickup truck was left with serious injuries this morning when the driver of the truck rear-ended a 22-wheeler trailer truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.

Thursday 28 September 2017, 11:03AM

The pickup truck rear-ended the trailer truck as it made a left turn. Photo: Ruamjai Kupai rescue team

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police received a report of the accident close to the junction near House and Home on Chao Fa West Rd at 3am today (Sept 28).

Lt Narong arrived at the scene with Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers and medical staff from Phuket International Hospital to find a silver Phuket-registered Mazda pickup truck with major damage to its front.

Also at the scene was a Trang-registered 22-wheeler trailer truck loaded with plywood.

The driver of the pickup was named as Mr Sanyaluck Janthawong,40, he had sustained an injury to his left eye. The passenger, Mr Anuwat Kheawwan, 48, was unconscious.

Once Mr Anuwat was removed from the vehicle he and Mr Sanyaluck were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The driver of the trailer truck Ms Saitip Jeendang, 30, told police that she had come from Surat Thani and was heading to the Deep Sea Port.

“When I arrive at the junction I slowed down to make a left turn and the Mazda pickup truck drove into the back me.”

Police are continuing their investigation to see if any charges will be pressed against either driver.