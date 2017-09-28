The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket pickup truck passenger injured when driver rear-ends trailer truck

PHUKET: The passenger in a pickup truck was left with serious injuries this morning when the driver of the truck rear-ended a 22-wheeler trailer truck on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit.

accidents, health, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 September 2017, 11:03AM

The pickup truck rear-ended the trailer truck as it made a left turn. Photo: Ruamjai Kupai rescue team
The pickup truck rear-ended the trailer truck as it made a left turn. Photo: Ruamjai Kupai rescue team

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police received a report of the accident close to the junction near House and Home on Chao Fa West Rd at 3am today (Sept 28).

Lt Narong arrived at the scene with Ruamjai Kupai rescue workers and medical staff from Phuket International Hospital to find a silver Phuket-registered Mazda pickup truck with major damage to its front.

Also at the scene was a Trang-registered 22-wheeler trailer truck loaded with plywood.

The driver of the pickup was named as Mr Sanyaluck Janthawong,40, he had sustained an injury to his left eye. The passenger, Mr Anuwat Kheawwan, 48, was unconscious.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

Once Mr Anuwat was removed from the vehicle he and Mr Sanyaluck were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The driver of the trailer truck Ms Saitip Jeendang, 30, told police that she had come from Surat Thani and was heading to the Deep Sea Port.

“When I arrive at the junction I slowed down to make a left turn and the Mazda pickup truck drove into the back me.”

Police are continuing their investigation to see if any charges will be pressed against either driver.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Mhhh, let's be fair, and believe that top ranking Phuket officials are honest and of good will. Than, let them stay on to see the outcome/results...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Thinking about, this is a unique happening. A Happening about RESPONSENILITY! Wow. Now PPOA is saying public that they take responsibility of skill...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

PPAO Council President Teera Jiasakun, is an idiot. Where does this clown think he will find 100 trained lifeguards in 4 days. Every year they do the...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

How naiv readers are,why governore's are moved so often? What a stupid question! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Sounds like he had a legitimate medical cobdition which going by the police version in the story made it ok for her to strangle him and she is just a ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

They are moved regularly as an anti-corruption measure. That's the "official" line anyway..... ...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

..."We will do it ourselves"..., According PPOA, about having life guards at Phuket beaches. It's time PPAO goes public how they go to ...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Lifeguards are vital. Reported figures are incorrect, more have died from drowning this year than stated. Gen Thanasak was not able to control the sit...(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket

Maybe you are unaware that murders occur anywhere. Latest reports indicate the deceased and his wife were both 10 cents short of a dollar in the metal...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.