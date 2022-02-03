Phuket order ratifies Test & Go entry requirements

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has issued a provincial order to confirm the entry requirements under the resumed Test & Go entry scheme, which reopened to bookings yesterday (Feb 1).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 3 February 2022, 11:27AM

The order, Phuket Provincial Order No. 430 /2565, marked “Guidelines for those who are permitted to enter the Kingdom in the tourism pilot area”, was issued yesterday (Feb 2).

The order was marked as in effect from Feb 1, and to remain in effect until further notice.

The order ratified the same conditions announced by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last week, and posted on the Tourism Authority of Thailand main news website for the past three days.

No explanation for why the clarification and confirmation of the requirements by provincial order came so late has been given.

The order confirms that tourists entering Thailand under the resumed Test & Go entry scheme must undergo RT-PCR tests twice: once on landing and again on Day 5-6 of their stay.

Evidence of prepayment of both PCR tests and payment of stay at an SHA++ approved accommodation venue must be presented in order for tourists to have their Thailand Pass applications approved to enter the country.

As announced only yesterday, hotels must verify their bookings within 30 hours after reservation data is sent by the Foreign Ministry, which is responsible for Thailand Pass registration. Otherwise, the Thailand Pass application will be rejected and the tourist will have to submit another application.

Of note, more than 23,000 travellers registered for entry under the Test & Go programme yesterday,, the first day the suspended travel scheme resumed.