PHUKET: Let’s step back in time to the late ’90s and early 2000s when a large amount of Thailand’s tourism revenue came from one particular group of travellers, – namely backpackers. Many would come here with empty backpacks to fill with clothes to wear throughout their holiday. Of course the most popular choice of clothing was counterfeit branded goods, for which Thailand was, and still is, well known. It is an industry that has long put money into the pockets of locals, albeit illegally.

Security personnel walk past a vendor during a raid for counterfeit goods at a market last week. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Back then it would be very rare to read of raids carried out on outlets selling counterfeit goods, but today, pretty much every month you’ll read a about a raid being carried out on some particular place selling said counterfeit goods.

Only those officials who are involved in the raids know why they target any particular place, for readers it’s left to their imagination, and we pretty much know what your thoughts are. But what left this writer bemused was the most recent raid carried out by officers from the Department of Intellectual Property’s Phuket office at the Chao Fah Variety Market, better known by locals as the Naka Weekend Market, last Saturday (July 29).

You can go to this market on any given weekend and find sunglasses, denim, T-shirts, shorts, audio speakers, trainers, football kits, perfumes, handbags, purses, music CDs, DVDs and so on – all of them counterfeit goods.

So, why so bemused? Maybe because in last week’s raid, led by Phuket Provincial Defence Office Chief Sivach Rawangkul, and joined by officers from the military’s Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), security personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command as well as Wichit Police, all they managed to find was three shops selling illegally trademarked goods and only one vendor was arrested.

Look at the above list of commonly counterfeited goods; many are sold by vendors who sell only counterfeits, while others are thrown in with a variety of other items which are not counterfeit. But for officials to say they only found three outlets selling counterfeit goods is a joke.

If I went walking in the market this weekend, what’s the bet that I could find far more than three stalls selling counterfeit goods?

Or maybe I’ve got it all wrong, maybe they really are the genuine article, and I’m actually getting a great bargain for my money.