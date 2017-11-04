The widely publicised ban on smoking at Patong Beach, and 23 other popular tourist beaches in Thailand, that came into effect on Wednesday (Nov 1) seems, at face value, to be a worthy measure to attempt to reduce the rubbish plaguing Thailand’s beaches.

Sunday 5 November 2017, 09:00AM

Before weighing its pros and cons, it is worth noting that discarding a cigarette butt on the beach, or indeed any piece of litter in any public area, has long been and continues to be illegal in Thailand – punishable by a fine of up to B2,000.

However, under this new targeted smoking ban – introduced by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) under Section 17 of the 2015 law on marine and beach resources management – the act of smoking itself has been banned on the 24 named beaches and the law authorises officials to fine wrongdoers up to B100,000 and/or jail them for up to a year. (See stories here and here)

However, the DMCR hasn’t totally banned smokers – they will now have to smoke at special locations adjacent to the beaches. The Phuket News has confirmed that 18 such areas have been marked out at Patong Beach and officials have been tasked with informing beach-goers of the new law. It was also confirmed that there is a 90-day amnesty on imposing penalties while signs are posted and the public informed.

All well and good, many observers might say – the case against smoking’s negative effects on personal and public health and its contribution to environmental pollution is well documented. Indeed, compared with many of its Asian neighbours, Thailand is leading the way with its efforts to reduce smoking rates among its population, and this new ban could be considered another positive step in that direction.

But many questions remain unanswered: Why overlay this law on existing, synchronous laws? Why now? Why so narrowly targeted? Why such severe penalties? How strictly will it be enforced? How will its effectiveness be measured?

The DMCR has in the past demonstrated its capriciousness when it comes to enforcing laws under its jurisdiction. For example, the Russian tourist caught feeding fish at Racha Yai Island earlier this year, who spent several nights in jail before being released on a B100,000 bail, only to eventually be fined B1,000. (See story here)

So, once the amnesty ends, should we expect to see scores of tourists jailed for one year and fined B100,000 for smoking on Patong Beach? It seems unlikely, considering the damaging implications for the “Amazing Thailand” tourism brand. Or will see just one or two such cases – perhaps to set an example and remind offenders that it is wiser to settle the matter on the spot, as it where, then to risk their day in court?