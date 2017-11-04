The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

The widely publicised ban on smoking at Patong Beach, and 23 other popular tourist beaches in Thailand, that came into effect on Wednesday (Nov 1) seems, at face value, to be a worthy measure to attempt to reduce the rubbish plaguing Thailand’s beaches.

The Phuket News

Sunday 5 November 2017, 09:00AM

DMCR officials explain the smoking ban to a beach worker in Patong on Wednesday (Nov 1). Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Before weighing its pros and cons, it is worth noting that discarding a cigarette butt on the beach, or indeed any piece of litter in any public area, has long been and continues to be illegal in Thailand – punishable by a fine of up to B2,000.

However, under this new targeted smoking ban – introduced by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) under Section 17 of the 2015 law on marine and beach resources management – the act of smoking itself has been banned on the 24 named beaches and the law authorises officials to fine wrongdoers up to B100,000 and/or jail them for up to a year. (See stories here and here)

However, the DMCR hasn’t totally banned smokers – they will now have to smoke at special locations adjacent to the beaches. The Phuket News has confirmed that 18 such areas have been marked out at Patong Beach and officials have been tasked with informing beach-goers of the new law. It was also confirmed that there is a 90-day amnesty on imposing penalties while signs are posted and the public informed.

All well and good, many observers might say – the case against smoking’s negative effects on personal and public health and its contribution to environmental pollution is well documented. Indeed, compared with many of its Asian neighbours, Thailand is leading the way with its efforts to reduce smoking rates among its population, and this new ban could be considered another positive step in that direction.

KMM Services

But many questions remain unanswered: Why overlay this law on existing, synchronous laws? Why now? Why so narrowly targeted? Why such severe penalties? How strictly will it be enforced? How will its effectiveness be measured?

The DMCR has in the past demonstrated its capriciousness when it comes to enforcing laws under its jurisdiction. For example, the Russian tourist caught feeding fish at Racha Yai Island earlier this year, who spent several nights in jail before being released on a B100,000 bail, only to eventually be fined B1,000. (See story here)

So, once the amnesty ends, should we expect to see scores of tourists jailed for one year and fined B100,000 for smoking on Patong Beach? It seems unlikely, considering the damaging implications for the “Amazing Thailand” tourism brand. Or will see just one or two such cases – perhaps to set an example and remind offenders that it is wiser to settle the matter on the spot, as it where, then to risk their day in court?

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Mhhh, are 210,000 pair of fake brand sunglasses smuggled into Thailand having anything to do with department of ...Intellectual property...? To me it...(Read More)

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music

Wow... illegal vendors getting out of hand?!?...who would ever think such a thing??? Like the old adage "give them an inch and they'll take ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Anyway, this is just official office bla bla, from officials sitting on their hands, but same time they tell their executive staff ( do they have them...(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Meaning of Loy Krathong is to ....clean,Yes? No,the meaning is stated in the article as:..offering to the water goddess'Phra Mae Kongka'in the...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

Is it not funny that this subject is just about cigarette ends but not about all the plastic/Styrofoam stuff, elsewhere bought meal plastic contents ...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

"at least we know how his mind....".Should i care about all those red flag ignoring tourists? Should i care about all those helmetless ,inex...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Let me see if I have this right: "People are coming here on holiday and not going home alive" because of something to do with the Bureau of ...(Read More)

Pressure mounts for Phuket foundations, shrines to become legal

You're criticising this?? Pleeeeze move to some other country. Like maybe... Austria....(Read More)

Phuket plans to solve flood issue with detention basin

Wow, we go to plan and monitor! And we do that fast, already have a long term B220 million in mind for improving water management! What water manage...(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Meaning of Loy Krathong is to keeps lakes, river and sea clean, Yes? Are the kids and all the people who participate today in the 'floating' ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.