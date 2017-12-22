The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

PHUKET: It’s been three years since Phuket first introduced its controversial beach management rules. These rules saw vendors restricted to “special zones” covering just 10% of the total beach area.

Sunday 24 December 2017, 09:00AM

Royal Thai Army security personnel investigate a beach vendor's operation earlier this year. Photo: The Phuket News / file
Royal Thai Army security personnel investigate a beach vendor's operation earlier this year. Photo: The Phuket News / file

At some beaches the rules still stand, some with a few modifications. At some they have been scrapped completely for various reasons, abuse of power by vendors being one.

But three years down the line it is still a topic of debate. The most recent example was at Surin Beach, where vendors had slowly made their way back to the beaches despite it being classed a “virgin beach” where no vendors were to be allowed.

But let’s step back to 2014 when the issue of beach management first came to the surface, a plan was announced by then-Governor Nisit Jansomwong under orders from the NCPO.

The whole idea of introducing the rules was to bring some kind of law and order to what had, in effect, become a situation where private vendors “owned” and managed public areas.

But who would be affected by these new rules more than anybody else? The very people that bring so much to not only the island’s, but also to the whole country’s economy – tourists.

Back in mid-2014 it was announced that a major part of deciding the fate of beach vendors would come down to a three-month survey conducted by the Prince of Songkhla University (PSU) Phuket campus, which would question tourists visiting Phuket’s Beaches.

However, the rules and regulations were introduced and enforced well before of any details of such a study were revealed.

In June 2015 the whole issue was still mired in controversy and the research team at PSU said they would be presenting its findings to the governor in July that year.

But now it’s December 2017 and the results of that survey have never been revealed.

Last Friday (Dec 14) PSU finally revealed the results of a beach management research survey. But it came as some surprise to The Phuket News when we learned that it was a completely different survey conducted between Oct 2016 and Sept 2017, not the survey originally conducted in 2015.

At the time it was pretty clear what “tourists” thought of the idea to introduce the beach management rules – they didn’t want them. So why were the results of the original survey never revealed? Is there something in that report that officials are trying to hide?

 

 
Kurt | 24 December 2017 - 21:03:50

A nice Phuket Opinion.
Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket beaches?
Name me a field in Thailand were normal law enforcement really plays a role.
3 Years of observation shows that law and order not plays a role at Phuket beaches.. 
Just once in a while funny government performances.
In Land of Smile is law enforcement in general not the thought behind things. 
Name me another country were army personal with semi automatic weapons are checking tourist beaches.
It is to crazy to think about.
Surveys, whatever more, it is all a cover the real thing.
It is simple, the officials of Phuket pirate nest could not see any longer how beach vendors made good money, have overseas holidays, send children abroad for education, have nice and pleasant living, housing conditions.
On Phuket is was/is jealousy from authorities side ( money-money) that is now already a more than 3 years plague for the Phuket beach tourists.

Something to hide? No, nothing to hide. Just not outspoken only. As many things in LOS.  ( choose Smile or Scam).
Tuk tuks, beach vendors, do they ever provide the tourist with a bill for transport, beach chair, drinks, etc?
It is just big business. Nothing hided.
It is just that the good for nothings, sitting on their hands in government offices want a bigger slide of the money pizza.

If the army has to pull herself away from the normal important army works in order to patrol tourist beaches, than what is the reason?
The answer is simple. ...And it has nothing to do with the tourists, who cares about them anyway?

Foot | 24 December 2017 - 16:57:58

Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors.  Most tourists did not want jet skis or para-sails.  Everything they came for is gone and the skis + sails remain.
I posted 3 years ago that these actions would kill western tourism, and all the money,  to Phuket.  And, it has.

BenPendejo | 24 December 2017 - 10:43:48

There is no better example than the beach mismanagement debacle that better demonstrates Thai officials' inability to manage anything. Corruption and greed drive everything, no sense of fairness or efficiency, no right and wrong, just greed and selfishness. The unentitled vendors will cover every inch of the place if left unchecked, while local official figure out how to keep their pockets stuffed

