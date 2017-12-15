The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: Hobbled by Bangkok

PHUKET: Governor Norraphat Plodthong publicly tearing into officials for failing to get much-needed safety and infrastructure projects completed – or even underway – was very well received by the expat community this week. Phuket has many problems, much needs to be done to fix them – but isn’t.

Sunday 17 December 2017, 09:00AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong publicly tearing into officials this week for failing to get much-needed safety and infrastructure projects completed was well received by the island's expat community – but can he achieve success to get the problems fixed? Photo: PR Dept
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong publicly tearing into officials this week for failing to get much-needed safety and infrastructure projects completed was well received by the island's expat community – but can he achieve success to get the problems fixed? Photo: PR Dept

Officialdom is failing us on so many fronts that the Governor is right – we are becoming the laughing stock of a country where putting a Band-Aid on top of an existing Band-Aid to treat a gaping wound is standard procedure.

And this comes from Bangkok’s appointed representative in Phuket – not an elected official. An understanding of what this means screams loud about how dire the situation is.

Gone are the days of elected officials holding top office in Phuket. Once upon a time the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) led the way – with a president elected by the people of Phuket at the helm of the most important development policy decisions, with Bangkok there to provide assistance.

That all changed with the Thaksin administration, which restored the strings of power to link directly to Bangkok – where all major policy decisions are now made – with every single decision involving a budget requiring a Bangkok official’s consent. Figure that one out for yourself.

To be sure, the move to centralise policy through Bangkok wasn’t to make sure Bangkok could help Phuket develop. After upgrading the airport from a simple airfield in the 1980s, Phuket never needed Bangkok’s help. Foreign expertise in hotels and the fledgling expat community along with Phuket locals with drive and foresight led the way in developing the island’s tourism industry.

Many others would like to take the credit for it, but this is how our tourism grew.

That has stayed so much the same that the Tourism Authority if Thailand (TAT) still does not promote Phuket through its own major promotional events. It doesn’t need to.

Check the TAT website if you want. Phuket is obvious in its omission, though Pattaya and especially Chiang Mai are still strongly supported despite both being very well known and heavily promoted by private tour companies both here and abroad.

Perhaps Pattaya needs positive promotion, or perhaps it is for show for the Bangkok masses and their capital-centric leaders.

As for Chiang Mai, well who could argue with ditching all attempts to build a major convention centre in Phuket for two decades and instead finally take the budget allocated through a World Bank Development Fund loan – promoted locally at the time as the “Thai Khem Kaeng fiscal stimulus policy” – and build a convention centre in northern capital.

That all came with great support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), whose former president is our now Tourism & Sports Minister. At least that guy knows how to get things done in Thailand. Let’s see if our Governor can achieve the same success.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 19 December 2017 - 16:40:03

Maybe us foreigners can start a Go Fund Me and buy Phuket ?

Kurt | 18 December 2017 - 20:27:32

Some one suggests the Phuket Governor should invite expats to talk about Phuket problems.
Well, that 'instrument' exists already!
The foreign Consuls represent all the expats/tourists. The Consuls are very well informed about many in's and out's on Phuket from a foreigners point of view. Foreigners they meet and talk with, and help them with problems at consulair level.
It is up to the Phuket Governor to have a bond with the Consuls and that gives him also more knowledge, understanding of the Phuket problems.

Specially, as we red in PN, that recently a number of Phuket Administration Head/officials ignore the Governor, not came to meeting with him. And those who came were in deep silence.

From Consuls the Governor can get true and good information, something he not get from the thai officials.
Previous Governors ignored the Consuls to much.
After all, Phuket is existing as it does because of tourism.
Therefore Governor should build a good relation with the Consuls. Get their support.

Fascinated | 17 December 2017 - 22:39:31

There is one fundamental issue missing from this article. The fact of local people being elected means 'favortism'(or massive corruption as its better known). This is the key issue of why things in Phuket are in such a shocking state. No one has been able to break the cycle- it's too entrenched. Every tome a Gov makes waves he's moved on due to the influence of 'dark forces' and 'powerful people'.

Kurt | 17 December 2017 - 20:54:13

As always, a great PN Public Opinion! 
Problem is:  This Governor seems to be abandon/sabotaged by every single Phuket local government department in his efforts to make Phuket Island a normal functioning society.
As last year a minister said,..to many corrupt officials on Phuket island ( article PN)
Where is NCPO? The Junta coup was mend to change all this , yes?
Did they exclude Phuket?
Just sending a Governor to Phuket without backing up? Useless.
Give the man at least the tools to perform in his job to fight corruption on Phuket pirate nest.

Mika | 17 December 2017 - 16:50:02

It says in the opinion that expats helped in the 80's to develop Phuket.30 years later i see here some expats posting with an incredible knowledge about everything.Maybe the governor should invite them for a talk.Together they could solve all the problems Phuket faces and turn it into a real beauty.Even turning it into a smaller version of Singapore is possible with their expertise.All in no time.

