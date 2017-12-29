The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand (AoT) recently reported that it expects more than 60,000 passengers a day to pass through Phuket International Airport over the New Year period. These AoT projections are based on an expected 360 flights arriving and disgorging a total 60,760 passengers every day – an increase of between 12-16% on last year’s figures.

opinion, tourism, environment, natural-resources, economics, pollution, Chinese, construction, marine, land, transport,

The Phuket News

Sunday 31 December 2017, 09:00AM

After years of public backlash against the authorities for failing to to corrective action, black wastewater continues to pool onto Surin Beach. Photo: The Phuket News
After years of public backlash against the authorities for failing to to corrective action, black wastewater continues to pool onto Surin Beach. Photo: The Phuket News

Given these numbers, it seems that the islands main industry, tourism, is thriving and growing at a rapid rate. So what is it that draws this incredible amount of tourists and expats to this little island in the south of Thailand? To paraphrase former US President Bill Clinton’s successful campaign phrase – it’s the environment, stupid.

Whether its the sandy beaches of Phuket’s west coast, or the smaller tropical islands like Koh Phi Phi, it is clear that people come here for the beaches. The most iconic promotional shots of Phuket infallibly include a clear emerald green sea lapping against a pristine beach with a longtail boat resting on the sand.

But is this postcard image really accurate as we enter 2018? Many residents and tourists would likely say no, it isn’t. As development ploughs ahead at breakneck speed, well outpacing the underlying infrastructure’s ability to cope, it’s become clear that Phuket can no longer claim to have pristine beaches and clear waters.

Bollywood

In fact it seems that Phuket’s natural attractions are endangered on every front: Coastal land encroachment by shady property developers and aided by corrupt officials; mangroves and forests being chopped down for wood and land acquisition; raw sewerage being pumped directly into the sea from an overworked or nonexistent wastewater treatment system; tourist boats dropping anchors on delicate corals and hordes of scuba divers and snorkellers damaging reefs; endless tons of plastic rubbish strewn about the entire island – the list goes on.

In the relentless drive for growth and wealth, Phuket has forgotten what made it an attractive place to visit in the first place – its natural beauty – and if this reckless development continues unabated we will be left with and island full of condominiums and hotels, sitting cheek by jowl, only to find that the tourists have moved on to greener pastures.

As the famous Cree Native-American saying goes: Only when the last tree has been cut down, the last fish been caught, and the last stream poisoned, will we realise we cannot eat money.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 31 December 2017 - 11:40:35

Thank you PN for a nice terse summary of the troubling state of Phuket and the problems facing it. But unfortunately, I think that the only people that relate to what you point out are people that already fret over the rapid and ongoing degradation of this place. When you look at what is happening in Kamala, you get the sense that it is already too late. The lack of planning is killing Phuket.

The Phuket News

Discover Thainess | 31 December 2017 - 10:36:15

Very true, the trouble is that it appears the people gouging the money have no interest in the future, it's all about "me,me,me" and "now,now,now". This mentality can be easily seen by the way people drive. Until authorities put people in charge with a clear vision for the future and authority to enforce change this will continue. There is plenty of money to make it happen, that's for sure.

The Phuket News

Christy Sweet | 31 December 2017 - 10:06:16

Unfortunately, the environment is all Thailand has going for it- once spoiled....And yes, I would love to get TF outta here.   I need about 1 million baht to get  my two special needs ponies back to USA on a freighter flight. I will put them down rather than leave them here. What say all my detractors chip in? I promise to never ever comment again on TPN once I leave.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 31 December 2017 - 09:22:07

It is difficult to understand why the Mayor of Surin Beach still is Mayor.
Should be replaced by someone who not fiddle with a football club, buying ( where he got the money from?) and 2 years later gave it away for free (?), but instead spend his energy in environmental matters of Surin, which as beach destination is now many years already a disaster.
It is time Phuket Provincial Officials start to work out a solution for Surin Beach.
Other wise, if there are no competent officials to handle this, than 'Bangkok' has to come to Phuket and fix it.

It was nice to read that the Phuket Governor went to Leam Tukkea on koh Sirae, participated in a clean up ( paper, bottles, plastic, etc) and his appeal to the locals to keep the environment in their living neighborhood clean.
So, when is the Phuket Governor going to tackle the Surin Beach environment disaster?

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Health Minister supports call for alcohol blood tests for all road accidents

I have previously had a roadside breathtest before in Phuket, however I have recently been advised that the breath test is not immediately followed up...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

The “guilty until proven innocent” system here always seems strange. RIP to the young lady. How very sad. ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

A terrible tragedy for the family ,is there no speed limit around school areas on phuket ? ...(Read More)

Phuket schoolgirl, 11, dies after struck by Mercedes

I hope she is jailed for a very long time. When passing a school then you drive very, very slowly as there are always children about. This woman had ...(Read More)

Phuket health office calls for police action in alcohol sale, promotion blitz

The in driving road of Paradise Complex, near the T-junction was actually a relative quiet area before the owner of this infamous convenient shop turn...(Read More)

Environmental concerns raised with Koh Maphrao bridge proposal

Silly thinking that a ferry fee would block day trippers to visit the island. Everywhere in Thailand and Malaysia are ferry connections with islands....(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Thai Officials 'Crackdowns' are no crackdowns. Has to be seen as:.." Corruption Street entrepreneur pays more tea money, and he will no...(Read More)

Happy hour is over: Phuket New Year crackdown targets illegal alcohol sales, promotion

Touts, yes, annoying and a disgrace on Bangla Road. Problem is, the Patong Police suppose to make sure the touts are not there. The Police get paid ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Thank you PN for a nice terse summary of the troubling state of Phuket and the problems facing it. But unfortunately, I think that the only people tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction

Very true, the trouble is that it appears the people gouging the money have no interest in the future, it's all about "me,me,me" and &qu...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.