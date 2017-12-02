The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: Going all-out on “all inclusive” tourism

The arrest of an Chinese “zero-dollar” tour company owner in Bangkok, who police say brought a large number of Chinese tourists to Phuket, earlier this week is the latest action in an ongoing effort by Thai authorities to crush low-budget Chinese tour companies operating in Thailand.

corruption, crime, economics, opinion, transport, tourism, politics, police,

The Phuket News

Sunday 3 December 2017, 09:49AM

One of the thousands of tour bus that ferry low-budget Chinese tourists around Phuket. Photo: TPN File

While in this latest case it is alleged that the tour company owner used a false identity to register his business – a clearly illegal act – the actual legality or otherwise of the so called “zero-dollar” tours remains in much murkier waters.

The vocal opponents of these tours, whose complaints led to the current “crackdown”, claim that they are of no benefit to Thailand’s tourism sector because the tourists, having paid all their costs upfront, do not spend any money in Thailand.

Worse, such tours are commonly accused of price-gouging the tourists at souvenir shops which, as the argument goes, are often owned by or aligned with the tour operator.

But when these “all inclusive” low-budget Chinese tour operators are clear with their customers about which shops they will be visiting as part of their itinerary while in Phuket, there is no misleading collusion to herd these tourists unwittingly into a particularly pricey souvenir shop.

And the issue of price-gouging is a non-starter when it comes to unessential products such as souvenirs – which according to the concept of supply and demand, are worth whatever people are willing to pay for them.

Just think of the government-mandated two-tier pricing for entry to the country’s national parks as a case in point.

So it seems clear that these “zero-dollar” tourists do spend plenty of money while in Thailand, but perhaps they are just spending it in the “wrong” places and this is what has upset their detractors.

Bollywood

In any case, the whole crackdown on “zero-dollar” operators seems clouded in corruption, favouritism, unspoken motivations and making up the law as you go along.

Meanwhile, recent reports from the hotel industry say there has been a re-emergence of interest by premium international hotel groups, such as Melia and Hyatt International, in the “all inclusive” holiday pricing model.

The reason for this renewed interest is attributed to the TUI Group, a leading global tourism conglomerate, recently launching its “all inclusive” Robinson Club resort in Khao Lak.

To that, Club Med, that great originator and bastion of “luxury all-inclusive holidays”, was one of the first international hotel franchises to open a resort in Phuket some 30 years ago. For them, “all-inclusive” was okay back then and remains okay today.

The sting is that the same argument against “zero-dollar” tourists could be easily made against these “quality” all-inclusive tourists – that they don’t spend and therefore don’t boost Thailand’s tourism revenues.

But it seems highly unlikely that any opposition to these “quality” tourists will be voiced as loudly, or gain any traction with the authorities.

Time will tell.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 05 December 2017 - 12:13:03

Low cost tourism is a global happening. Thailand not exempted.
See the daily budget low cost flights, with thai happiness welcomed at Phuket airport.
See the low cost guesthouses on Phuket, around 50% illegal.
See the enormous low cost fake good sales in Thailand.
We all know shops and markets on Phuket were we can walk straight to known shops to buy fake sunglasses, etc.

So, what attempts to limit low cost tourism?
There are even fast train travel facilities with China coming to serve Chinese low cost tourists.

The Phuket News

ematt | 05 December 2017 - 08:44:07

To equate the Club Med model to budget Chinese tours displays a profound lack of understanding of tourism economics. Thailand is correct in attempts to limit low cost tourism as the economic benefit to the country in minimal. Rather than focusing solely on the number of tourist arrivals, Thailand (like any other tourist destination) is wise to also consider the metric of "average daily spend".

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 03 December 2017 - 13:39:17

Club Med is just a hotel where your food is included in the price. Other resorts might have other activities on sight but all the Karon location has is tennis courts, pitch-n-put golf, and a few trampolines.  Their customers can and do step outside and contribute to the local economy. It's a different model altogether to the people-herding done on the Chinese tours.

A lot of talk goes on these days about the importance of sustainable tourism. Never mind the environmental angle, how can these tours be sustained by the local economy when they contribute nothing to it. Will they still come when there is literally nothing left outside their tacky souvenir shops?

Taking the analagy of Thailands national parks to its inevitable conclusion, once patrons realize they are being ripped-off they don't come back. Is that sustainable?

The Phuket News

Foot | 03 December 2017 - 11:55:51

While the $0 tourists don't spend much in Thailand (except 7-11s!), hotels and restaurants are paid by the tour operator.  Therefore, there is money being spent in Thailand.

It was reported last week that the largest group of Thai tourists are Chinese.  And, westerners no longer have big numbers.

I guess Thailand just doesn't really want tourists any more.  Why?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 03 December 2017 - 11:08:36

Again a fine Phuket Opinion article.

Specially the line:.."corruption ( of course), favouritisme, unspoken motivation ( very common), and making up the law ( here they are masters in handling laws rubber-wise)"...  is nice to read.

I commented earlier, there are zero usa dollar, zero Euro dollar, zero baht tours/package holidays.
That is why we have travel agents around the globe, and have 'all inclusive tourism' for decades already.
Only Thailand started a while ago to make problems about it in a discriminatory way.

Same with that Government two-tier pricing for entry national parks.
There is in Thailand still to much a 'WE - THEY' thinking.
Not 21st century United Global Smart thinking at all.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.