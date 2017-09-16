PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong urged officials from every municipality to be on alert as a total of 28 flash floods were reported yesterday (Sept 15).

Saturday 16 September 2017, 01:34PM

Governor Norraphat urged Phuket officials to be ready to respond to flash floods and landslides after the province suffered heavy downfalls yesterday and the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that more rains are likely to follow (read here). As part of these measures, temporary shelters have been organised for people affected by heavy rains.

Phuket Governor gave instructions to officials at an urgent meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon, few hours after he inspected the badly hit areas of Phuket Old Town and checked water level in Bang Yai canal.

“Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported flash floods in 28 locations all around Phuket. Also, there were three cases of people being badly affected by the weather,” Governor Norraphat said at the meeting.

The three mentioned cases were:

1. Flooding on Montri Rd, Panieng Rd and Thalang Rd in Phuket Old Town where Bang Yai canal breached its banks (read here).

2. Landslide in Kamala resulting in 12 houses being evacuated (read here).

3. Landslide in Rassada leaving 10 houses damaged (read here).

“I ordered the Phuket Provincial Public Works Office to estimate damage to buildings in these three areas,” Governor Norraphat said.

“Water has already gone from the streets to the ocean and road traffic is normal, but we are still on alert for further rains,” he added.

“In case of emergency, please call DDPM-Phuket at 076 218 444,” Phuket Governor said.