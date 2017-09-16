The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials urged to be on alert as 28 flash floods reported in one day

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong urged officials from every municipality to be on alert as a total of 28 flash floods were reported yesterday (Sept 15).

weather, disasters,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Saturday 16 September 2017, 01:34PM

Governor Norraphat urged Phuket officials to be ready to respond to flash floods and landslides after the province suffered heavy downfalls yesterday and the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned that more rains are likely to follow (read here). As part of these measures, temporary shelters have been organised for people affected by heavy rains.

Phuket Governor gave instructions to officials at an urgent meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday afternoon, few hours after he inspected the badly hit areas of Phuket Old Town and checked water level in Bang Yai canal.

“Phuket office of Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) reported flash floods in 28 locations all around Phuket. Also, there were three cases of people being badly affected by the weather,” Governor Norraphat said at the meeting.

The three mentioned cases were:

1. Flooding on Montri Rd, Panieng Rd and Thalang Rd in Phuket Old Town where Bang Yai canal breached its banks (read here).

British International School, Phuket

2. Landslide in Kamala resulting in 12 houses being evacuated (read here).

3. Landslide in Rassada leaving 10 houses damaged (read here).

“I ordered the Phuket Provincial Public Works Office to estimate damage to buildings in these three areas,” Governor Norraphat said.

“Water has already gone from the streets to the ocean and road traffic is normal, but we are still on alert for further rains,” he added.

“In case of emergency, please call DDPM-Phuket at 076 218 444,” Phuket Governor said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

You must be kidding, quoting an old telegraph article weather warning is getting really desperate, I and anyone with their blinkers off can see Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

Ordered all officials for a meeting to figure out our situation? Is the situation not clear enough? Because on higher grounds is a process of unli...(Read More)

Residents evacuated from landslide site, as floods grip Phuket

A man made landslide, with the help of a bit rain. Previous there were trees and greenery on that hill, which kept the hill land solid in position. ...(Read More)

Phuket Old Town on alert as Bang Yai canal threatens to breach its banks

The cause of possible breach is not the high volume of water flowing...The cause is high volume of water NOT flowing because it is full of trash and s...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Why not appoint 1 more army general on Phuket, special for Taxi, MiniVan and Tuk tuk affairs in order to make tourist transport on the island more tou...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

Seems like someone doesn't know what he's writing here! 80mm of rain and you say this is little? This amount of rain would have caused problem...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Booaah! That's what i call a well researched study! Sitting on a bar and observing every customer what they drink,how much they drink and even wha...(Read More)

Darren Sanders live stand up comedy in Phuket

Yes, Thanks for the entertainment!...(Read More)

Heavy rains across Phuket bring widespread floods, landslide

The typhoon crossing Vietnam has nothing to do with Phuket weather, a little rain should be considered usual monsoon weather, the problem is the struc...(Read More)

Darren Sanders live stand up comedy in Phuket

"Hysteric audiences",something you can find daily in the comment-section here!Even stand up comedy you will find here.And it's all for f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.