PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong led a merit-making ceremony earlier this morning (Dec 5) to give thanks to the late “Father of the Nation” King Bhumibol Adulyadej, on the occasion of the late King’s birthday and to mark Father’s Day.

Tuesday 5 December 2017, 09:55AM

The merit-making began at 7am at Phuket Provincial Hall, with Governor Norraphat, Phuket Vice Governors, soldiers from the Royal Thai Army, police officers as well as students and members of the public providing offerings to 91 monks at the ceremony.

In addition to honouring King' Bhumibol's birthday and Father's Day, the ceremonies this morning also paid tribue to Dec 5 as Thailand's "National Day", as proclaimed by the Cabinet earlier this year.

“It is a great opportunity for all Phuket people to join together to make merit to the devotion and graciousness of our late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, as well as all of the royal family and monarchy,” said Governor Norraphat.

“This is the heart of our national spirit. He devoted his life to the Thai people to create peace and prosperity,” he added.