PHUKET: Phuket held a ceremony on Friday (Dec 22) before beginning to deconstruct the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin that was used as part of the nationwide ceremonies for the Royal Funeral of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Monday 25 December 2017, 12:34PM

Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, together with Muang Phuket District Chief Wigrom Jaktee, and others, presided over in the ceremony.

V/Gov Thawornwat began the ceremony by lighting candle in front of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's picture at the Royal Crematorium replica.

After the ceremony, a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella – considered the most sacred and ancient of the royal regalia of Thailand and also called a chatra and which sat atop the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin – will be kept in the Royal Temple Mongkol Nimit (Wat Klang) in Phuket Town.