Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew, together with Muang Phuket District Chief Wigrom Jaktee, and others, presided over in the ceremony.
V/Gov Thawornwat began the ceremony by lighting candle in front of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej's picture at the Royal Crematorium replica.
After the ceremony, a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella – considered the most sacred and ancient of the royal regalia of Thailand and also called a chatra and which sat atop the Royal Crematorium replica at Saphan Hin – will be kept in the Royal Temple Mongkol Nimit (Wat Klang) in Phuket Town.
