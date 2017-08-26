PHUKET: The captain and a crew member of a chartered fishing tour boat were brought in by Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) officials yesterday (Aug 25) to be notified of charges they would face after photos and videos of them dropping anchor and damaging coral reefs off Koh Racha Noi were circulated on social media.

After the images were published, Director of the DMCR Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Department, Mr Watcharin Thintalang, ordered Director of the DMCR’s Conservation Department, Mr Suchart Rattanareangsri, to prosecute the two offenders.

Mr Suchart reported that the main offender was Mr Tossaporn Jansengsri, 46, who was the boat’s captain, but that Mr Niran Nuisue, 30, a crew member, was also to be prosecuted.

On Thursday (Aug 24), Tossaporn and Niran took foreign tourists on a fishing trip off Koh Racha Noi on the chartered vessel ‘Nichakorn 6’ departing from Chalong Pier, reported Mr Suchart.

“According to the investigation, at 1pm the pair anchored the boat at Banana Bay, Koh Racha Noi while they served the tourists food,” he said.

“The boat was then moved into an area with coral reef, where the anchor got caught and dragged the coral reef, causing substantial damage,” he added.

Mr Suchart assigned fisheries officer Mr Naree Choophung as the competent official to make a record of the accusations against Tossaporn and Niran who advised them of the offences they have been charged:

1. Conspiring to hunt protected wildlife without permission, guilty under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 1992, Section 16, which prohibits any person from hunting wildlife or protected wildlife, unless for reasons permitted by the government.

2. Taking a fishing boat to a site and dispatching the anchor in a protected area, causing the coral to be destroyed and damaged in accordance with the Notification of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regarding Area and Environmental Protection Measures in Phuket Area, dated 19 July 2010 (as amended), Clause 12. In the area under Clause 4, the following activities shall not be carried out or engaged in: (9) the collection or destruction of corals, coral stones, dead coral, Coralline algae or seagrass; or actions which cause danger or has an affect on corals, coral stones, dead coral or seagrass damage or damage.

“The offenders were sent to Chalong Police Station where they were to be charged,” said Mr Suchart.