The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket officials charge boat captain, crew member for dropping anchor on reefs

PHUKET: The captain and a crew member of a chartered fishing tour boat were brought in by Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) officials yesterday (Aug 25) to be notified of charges they would face after photos and videos of them dropping anchor and damaging coral reefs off Koh Racha Noi were circulated on social media.

crime, environment, marine, natural-resources,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 26 August 2017, 10:38AM

After the images were published, Director of the DMCR Phuket Marine and Coastal Management Department, Mr Watcharin Thintalang, ordered Director of the DMCR’s Conservation Department, Mr Suchart Rattanareangsri, to prosecute the two offenders.

Mr Suchart reported that the main offender was Mr Tossaporn Jansengsri, 46, who was the boat’s captain, but that Mr Niran Nuisue, 30, a crew member, was also to be prosecuted.

On Thursday (Aug 24), Tossaporn and Niran took foreign tourists on a fishing trip off Koh Racha Noi on the chartered vessel ‘Nichakorn 6’ departing from Chalong Pier, reported Mr Suchart.

According to the investigation, at 1pm the pair anchored the boat at Banana Bay, Koh Racha Noi while they served the tourists food,” he said.

The boat was then moved into an area with coral reef, where the anchor got caught and dragged the coral reef, causing substantial damage,” he added.

C and C Marine

Mr Suchart assigned fisheries officer Mr Naree Choophung as the competent official to make a record of the accusations against Tossaporn and Niran who advised them of the offences they have been charged:

1. Conspiring to hunt protected wildlife without permission, guilty under the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 1992, Section 16, which prohibits any person from hunting wildlife or protected wildlife, unless for reasons permitted by the government.

2. Taking a fishing boat to a site and dispatching the anchor in a protected area, causing the coral to be destroyed and damaged in accordance with the Notification of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regarding Area and Environmental Protection Measures in Phuket Area, dated 19 July 2010 (as amended), Clause 12. In the area under Clause 4, the following activities shall not be carried out or engaged in: (9) the collection or destruction of corals, coral stones, dead coral, Coralline algae or seagrass; or actions which cause danger or has an affect on corals, coral stones, dead coral or seagrass damage or damage.

The offenders were sent to Chalong Police Station where they were to be charged,” said Mr Suchart.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Seems like only one person here or even in Thailand thinks it is premature to say she fled the country!Of course she did,as she knew already about the...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

"but it is just not fair for us and others who work in the transport industry". The thought that it's not "fair" to the gen...(Read More)

Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour operators acquitted

Police investigators never checked shops and businesses of the defendants? What than did the police investigators do check about this case? And so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor targets key tourism issues at consul meeting revival

What areas have free wi-fi and what is it called?...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Holy ****! Something is actually being done! Good for them!...(Read More)

Phuket Governor targets key tourism issues at consul meeting revival

Big tick for the lifeguards who are doing a great job while under funded. I do NOT understand why every beach doesn't have a rubber ducky or Jetsk...(Read More)

PM orders hunt for Yingluck, Prawit says she’s fled

Wow, sounds a bit premature to say that last elected Prime Minister Ms Yingluck had fled the country. Is there this moment any Immigration evidence t...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

So the anonymous driver and all his friends all went for food together and all got fined? Hmmmm Well done col Santi this is great progress. Please ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.