PHUKET: The 12th lucky car number plate auction held by the Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) at the Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town over the weekend raised a total of B26 million which will go to the Road Safety Fund.

Monday 28 August 2017, 05:05PM

Ladies with the lucky number plates. Photo: PR Dept

On Saturday (Aug 26), the first day of the auction, over B12mn was raised, while yesterday (Aug 27) brought in over B13mn.

This year’s edition of the auction saw bids made for 301 number plates each beginning with the Thai alphabet letters KorLor (กล) and with a background theme of “Rich business, precious heritage of the Andaman”. (See story here.)

The largest winning bid this year was one-million-baht for KorLor (กล) 9999. The smallest winning bid was B28,000 for KorLor (กล) 4343.

The total amount raised from the 2017 auction was B26,492,66.

PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha said, “Money raised from the auction will be put into the Road Safety Fund.

“The previous 11 auctions have raised a total of B214,022,331. When we add the total raised from this year’s auction that amount increases to over B240mn.”