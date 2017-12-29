The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket New Year road-safety campaign underway

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has called for safer driving on the roads over the New Year in the hopes of reducing the the number people killed or injured in accidents over the festive period.

The Phuket News

Friday 29 December 2017, 09:46AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (right) hand a gift bag to a Phuket paramedic who is expected to be kept busy over the New Year weekend. Photo: Narongsak Sangsridam
Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong (right) hand a gift bag to a Phuket paramedic who is expected to be kept busy over the New Year weekend. Photo: Narongsak Sangsridam

“Many people are going back to their hometowns and travelling over the long holidays during the New Year, so roads are very busy and many accidents happen.” Gov Norraphat noted at the launch of the

“Prevent and Reduce Road and Marine Accidents Operations Centre” for the New Year at Provincial Hall on Wednesday (Dec 27).

Joining Gov Norraphat at the launch were Phuket Vice Governors Snith Sriwihok and Prakob Wongmanneerung, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Witoon Kongsudjai and Phuket Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Khanprasang.

“Statistics have shown that most accidents are caused by drunk driving, speeding, unsafe motorbikes, immediately changing lanes, not having driving licenses and being tired from long drives,” Gov Norraphat said.

“The target this New Year is to reduce the number of accidents and people killed from last year,” he noted.

“Officials and people have to follow the law. Ten driving habits to avoid road accidents are speeding, ghost riding (driving against traffic flow), ignoring traffic lights, not wearing seatbelts, not having a driving license, dangerously cutting off other drivers, drunk driving, not wearing helmets, unsafe motorbikes and using mobile phones while driving,” he explained.

C and C Marine

DDPM-Phuket Chief Mr Prapan highlighted, “The number of road accidents is rising and becoming more severe than in the past. The loss of life and property affects people, the economy and social development.

“We have to cooperate to reduce the number of accidents,” he added.

“This New Year ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road-safety campaign, to be held from Dec 28 to Jan 3, is under the theme ‘Khab Rod Mee Namjai Raksa Winai Jarajorn’ (‘Drive carefully, follow traffic rules’),” Mr Prapan noted.

See also: “Phuket New Year road-safety campaign to target drunk drivers, helmetless motorbike riders” (Click here.)

 

 

 

 
